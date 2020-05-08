Royal SHOCK! Buckingham Reviewing Funeral Plans For Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip

Because of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom and around the world, Buckingham Palace courtiers are reportedly forced to prepare for the worst-case scenario in the event that Prince Philip or Queen Elizabeth II caught the dreaded disease.

The fear mainly arises after the Queen's eldest son Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus, along with another royal staff and a footman responsible for walking the Queen's dogs.

Although the 94-year-old monarch and the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh are currently in perfect health condition while in isolation in Windsor Castle, Palace courtiers allegedly could not help but wonder what will happen if they die in the middle of a global pandemic.

According to reports, this possibility leads senior royal aides to review funeral plans of both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.

A source told New Idea that the funeral plans that have been in place for more than a decade now might be easily thrown out if the Queen and Prince Philip passed away during these challenging times.

Prince Philip's Possible Funeral

New Idea's alleged source said that if Prince Philip is the first one to say goodbye, it will be easy for the royal aides to set up a small funeral with the family.

"If Prince Philip dies, I think there would be a general acceptance that he had a wonderful life, and people would say he had a good innings," the insider said.

"As he is at Windsor Castle and is due to be buried at St George's Chapel within the castle grounds, it would be relatively easy to have a small family funeral."

It was also revealed that if Prince Philip passes away first, his remains and coffin would be secured and kept until the Queen died so they will be buried together.

Scrap Operation London Bridge

However, things could be a little complicated in case Her Majesty fall victim to the deadly virus. Thousands to millions of people are expected to flock on the street to pay their respect to the Queen, while world leaders would have to fly from all over the world to attend her funeral at Westminster Abbey.

But all of this will be canceled to ensure the safety of everyone since the world is experiencing a global pandemic.

"She too would have to have a small service, then a big memorial service at a later date when it's safe. It would be a terrible blow, of course, but there is just no alternative in the current situation," the insider said.

The Queen's funeral, which allegedly goes by the code name "Operation London Bridge," has been organized for years now. In a normal setting, the Queen would have a 10-days funeral, and between those days, Prince Charles would be introduced as the new king.

Queen Elizabeth II's remains would be taken to the Buckingham Palace to lie in state. After a funeral at Westminster Abbey, she would be paraded on a slow horse ride through the streets packed with people wanting to pay their final respects.

She would then be laid to rest together with her parents at King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George's Chapel.

However, it is worth noting to take this rumor with a grain of salt. New Idea didn't name their source, and it is possible that it's nothing but merely a speculation to take advantage of the current COVID-19 crisis.

