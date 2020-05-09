Modern Royals! Prince William, Kate Middleton Bring SUPRISING New Look To Their Social Media

Prince Willian and Kate Middleton gave their social media accounts a whole new look!

Just recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge updated their official Instagram and Twitter profile photo to an image of the couple together with their three kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and youngest son Prince Louis -- during the "Clap for our Carers" campaign.

The campaign was launched last month, during which the royal family wore co-ordinating blue outfits. It served as a tribute to frontline workers and health providers who continue to battle the spread of the coronavirus in the U.K. and in the whole world.

Their social media accounts' previous photo was taken at their Anmer Hall gardens in Norfolk by royal photographer Matt Porteous. It was also used for Prince William and Kate's 2018 Christmas card.

Sussex No More

Aside from the profile photo, the Cambridges' social media bio was also updated.

"The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace," the description read, removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles.

Back in 2015, Prince William and Kate launched their Instagram account. It was used it to share photos and updates of the Cambridges and the Sussexes' charitable work -- as they both share the same charity previously.

This was before Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry split their household office and introduced their stand-alone social media account named "Sussex Royal" in 2019.

Prince George And Princess Charlotte Home-Schooled

On other news, Kate recently revealed how the young Cambridges cope up with the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her interview with ITV's "This Morning," the Duchess revealed why Prince George "gets very upset" because of of her 2-year-old sister's schoolwork.

"George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects," Kate shared. "Like making sort of, spider sandwiches is much cooler than doing literacy work."

Kate Struggled With COVID-19

Kate also admitted that she struggled to explain to George and Charlotte what coronavirus is and how the global pandemic is affecting the nation.

"It is difficult," she said. "It's hard to explain to a five- and a six-, nearly seven-year-old what's going on. But the schools have been great in supporting them as well. Hard times, but we're getting the support out there, I think."

The Cambridges, who currently stay at their Georgian country house in Anmer Hall in England, have opened up that they communicate with the other members of the royal family through FaceTime and video calls.

Kate shared that they are "checking in daily" with their family members and update themselves with ongoing situations.

"In some ways, I suppose we've got a lot more contact and a lot more face time than perhaps we would've done before," she added.

