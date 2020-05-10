Royal Love: Prince Harry Spreads Positivity Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Prince Harry sends out a powerful message amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke of Sussex remains hopeful that everyone is safe during these challenging times.

A Dramatic Change

On Saturday, Prince Harry delivered a message of positivity, as it would have been the beginning of the Invictus Games 2020.

The 35-year old prince shared a personal video message on the Invictus Games Twitter account about the Paralympic-style competition that was put together for wounded veterans and servicemen and women.

The Invictus Games was set to start last weekend, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organizers, including its patron Prince Harry, have decided to postpone it until 2021.

In his video message, Prince Harry gave tribute to the strength and sacrifice of servicemen and women.

"As we commemorate V-Day this weekend, and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire second World War generation, we should've also been gathering together in the Netherlands to kick start the Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague," Harry said.

The Duke of Sussex also described how life has significantly changed in the past few weeks. He admitted he had to push himself to adapt to the new life.

"Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague, but the IG2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation, and are busy planning dates for next year," he continued.

Harry went on to talk about future plans for the games: "The new dates will be shared with you very soon. I hope all of those in the Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through these challenging times," the Duke of Sussex added.

Further in the message, he called on everyone to look after each other. He said that these trying times should inspire everyone to be there for each other whenever they can.

"I continue to hear amazing stories of families coming together on online platforms," the father of one said. "But please lookout for those who have gone quiet or are no longer visible on the chat sites. You guys are the best at this, so I have no doubt you are all running around and supporting one another."

Prince Harry also encouraged people to take part in the virtual games that were planned in lieu of the Invictus Games.

"You never know, it may be fun and a change from the norm," he added.

The Hague

Additionally, Prince Harry talked about "The Hague," a virtual conference where speakers and participants will gather to share stories of resilience and hope.

"I am incredibly grateful for your continued support. Stay safe and this week, stay tuned, as we bring The Hague home to you," Prince Harry shared.

"Alongside the virtual activities from the team in The Hague, I am delighted that the Invictus Games Foundation will be hosting a virtual conference with international speakers and participants sharing their thoughts and experience of resilience and why the Invictus spirit is so important."

A Special Place

The Invictus Games have always had a special place in Prince Harry's heart. He served the Army himself for a little over a decade until he had to take on more royal responsibilities.

In 2019, just days after he and wife Meghan Markle welcomed their son Prince Archie, Harry traveled to the Netherlands for the kick-off of the Invictus Games.

It was also during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada in 2017 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their relationship official to the public.

While everyone else is worried about the new normal settling in, Prince Harry reminded everyone that new things aren't always bad. People just have to look at it from a more positive perspective.

