Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Downfall: Hollywood Does Not Want These 'Newbies' AT All

Deciding to live a different life during this pandemic is so difficult, especially on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's part. They moved across the Atlantic to launch careers in Hollywood as soon as they can to be financially stable.

However, with the coronavirus happening, it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to postpone their plans until next year because, according to a PR expert, film and TV production across Hollywood has been put on hold.

Howard Bragman, CEO of PR firm LaBrea Media that for any A-list work, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at the way back of the line.

Bragman said, "The newbies - and Harry and Meghan are certainly the newbies - are not going to get first dibs at the good jobs."

This is because a risk-averse Hollywood would rather pay on proven veteran actors, rather than two untested commodities, regardless of their current popularity.

"If you're living next door to Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston or Brad Pitt or Clint Eastwood, you might be famous. But you're probably not as famous as your next-door neighbor."

Experts believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's stay in Vancouver Island was just a "stopgap," since they think neither of them can run their new lives in Vancouver Island.

"I think the intention was always for Harry and Meghan to head to California," as per Nick Bullen of True Royalty.

Meghan Markle Waits for Her Time to Shine

For someone like Meghan Markle, who grew up in California, she is just waiting for her chance to shine once again in Tinseltown.

According to Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, "When you have someone who's starry-eyed with respect to Hollywood and the immense opportunities that exist - the people, the relationships they have - it makes a lot of sense that they would come to Los Angeles."

As per his sources, the Sussexes are being shopped for projects with hefty talent fee price tags.

What Could Be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Roles?

Prince Harry is currently in unfamiliar territory, so his role may be less well-defined than Meghan.

"It's going to be interesting to see how Harry's brand as an independent person evolves."

As for Meghan Markle, it was reported that the duchess wants to play a superhero in a Marvel movie.

Schiffer said, "I think you could see her in a superhero movie. There will be many colors of characters that I envision her stepping into over the next 24 months."

It is also worth mentioning that Bragman said that the Duchess of Sussex is working with Gersh Agency, who were her previous agents.

Meghan is also working with PR firm Sunshine Saks, one of the biggest PR firms in the US.

"I think a lot of the plans are being driven through them," said Bragman.

Sussex's Bio 'Finding Freedom'

Bragman believes that their upcoming biography will mark a successful attempt to relaunch the couple.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already telling their story before somebody else will tell their story.

"Somebody was going to write a book on them anyway, so what they probably are doing is a preemptive book."

"Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" was written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

"The number one thing you want to do in PR is define yourself, particularly before someone else defines you," said Bragman.

