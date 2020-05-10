Happy Again? Justin Timberlake Shares Heartfelt Mother's Day Message For Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake did not let Mother's Day pass without telling the world what he thought of his wife. The singer penned a heartfelt message for Jessica Biel on the special day.

A Mother's Love

The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer celebrated his wife on Mother's Day. On Sunday, the 38-year-old singer paid tribute to his wife with a sweet post on social media.

"My love... You continue to keep me in complete awe every day," Timberlake said on his heartfelt note. "This family works because of your love and soulfulness. You are a dream to share all of this with. Your boys love you!! Happy Mother's Day, ya!!"

Justin also shared a series of photos of their little family of three. It included a photo of the couple sporting matching robes with "Papa Bear" and "Mama Bear" while Biel cheekily grabbed her husband's behind.

There's also a cute photo of Biel all dressed up for Halloween with their son Silas as Batman. The mother and son tandem looked so adorable.

In her own Mother's Day post, Jessica admitted to her fans that being a mom to their son Silas is what she considers as "the greatest job in the whole world."

The 38-year-old actress also shared how thankful she is for her son and husband for making her mom-life so much more enjoyable.

"These two people make being a momma the greatest job in the whole world!" the "Valentine's Day" actress wrote, referring to Timberlake and their son.

"The moments spent with you both are truly the most precious and funniest and glorious times of my life. I love you both so much!"

While their marriage may have been rocked by the recent controversy involving Timberlake and co-star Alisha Wainwright, the couple is obviously working things out between them.

If there is anything that came out of that scandal, it was that Justin and Jessica realized that they love each other and that they want their marriage to work.

With the recent social media updates, it looks like all is well in their home.

The New Normal

The small family of three is currently isolated in their home in Montana amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview last month with SiriusXM's "Hits 1," Justin Timberlake talked about how their family is easing their way through the new normal.

"We're doing good. We're mostly commiserating over the fact that we ... just, 24-hour parenting is just not human," Timberlake joked.

The "Sexyback" singer also admitted that there were times when his son would give him that annoyed look. It makes him say, though, "Cool. I got you."

Timberlake furthered that there are times when their son Silas also needs a breather from his mom and dad, just like how parents need a break from their 24/7 parenting duties.

He went on to describe the place they were currently in quarantine in. He said that their home in Montana was rather reclusive.

"We're in a place where they're pretty socially distant here anyway, where our place is, and so just being able to walk out into your driveway and maybe go for a little hike is always nice," Justin shared, saying that his family feels blessed that they are able to get away to such a beautiful place.

While in Montana, the family celebrated their son's fifth birthday. Jessica Biel revealed that their family spent the whole day eating cake and building Legos.

"We're at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now ... but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy," "The Sinner" star shared on Instagram.

