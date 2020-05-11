Chris Hemsworth's Mom SHOCKS The World With Ageless Beauty At 60!

Chris Hemsworth took it to social media to send his mom and his wife a heartfelt message on Mother's Day. However, everyone's attention turned to Hemsworth's mom who looks more like his sister at 60.

A Heartwarming Message

Chris may be known for his portrayal of strong heroic characters, but he has that soft spot for two wonderful women in his life. The 36-year old actor shared photos of his mom Leonie Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky in a precious Instagram post for Mother's Day.

The "Avengers" star posted a picture of himself with his wife and his mom and another photo of just the mother and son.

In the caption of his post, he wrote: "Happy mother's days to all the incredible mums out there we salute you!! Xoxo."

Brother Chris and Liam Hemsworth do not often share photos of their mom on social media, but when they do, fans could not help but point out Leonie's seemingly ageless beauty. The Hemsworth bros. definitely got their gorgeous looks from their beautiful mom.

One fan compared the beauty of Chris' mom and his wife, saying it may somehow involve some kind of magic.

"Your mom and your wife look the same age and that is NOT a dig at your babe wife, sorry but where does your mother hide the painting that ages instead of her THIS IS WITCHCRAFT!!!!" the fan said,

Another fan could not help but point out how good looks run in the Hemsworth's genes.

"I know it's a cliche but she really does look more like his sister than his Mum. Some fab genes there!" Another fan added, "This is your mom in the middle?? Did she have you at 12?? Lol! So youthful looking. She looks like Margot Robbie a bit."

Liam Hemsworth also shared a photo to honor their mom on Mother's Day. He posted a snap of himself as a baby with his mom. In the caption of the photo, Liam wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful mother."

Indeed, brothers Chris and Liam meant what they said in their individual Mother's day posts. They have a beautiful mom who does not look like her age at all.

Though it might be their genes that gave them their undeniably attractive looks, it is the beautiful heart of their mother that taught them to love

It Must Be The Genes

Leonie Hemsworth is the mother of three amazing Hemsworth boys. Her eldest, Luke, is 38 years old. Chris is 36 and Liam is the youngest at 30.

Both Leonie and her husband, Craig, have tried to live outside of the public's eye. However, their proud sons have brought both their mom and their dad to a number of celebrity events over the years.

In the "Dressmaker" premiere in 2015 and in the San Sebastian Film Festival, the lovely couple was proudly introduced to the media by their sons.

Every time Leonie and Craig step out into the public, the crowd knows exactly why they have three beautiful boys. It's definitely a combination of their good looks and an even kinder heart.

