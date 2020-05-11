Baby No. 4? Prince William, Kate Middleton Could Join Coronavirus Baby Boom!

Just like the rest of the world in home quarantine, Prince William and Kate Middleton have finally found more time for their family in the past few weeks.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have been staying at their Norfolk country home since the coronavirus lockdown restriction took place.

Prince William and Kate have also paused their hectic royal engagements and found time for each other. Because of this, a royal expert believes that this quality time may result in another royal baby or a baby number 4 for William and Kate.

Speaking to New Idea, royal commentator Phil Dampier said he is convinced that it will only be a matter of time before the Duke and Duchess jumped on the coronavirus baby boom this year.

"I've thought for some time Kate wants a fourth child, and I think the lockdown has increased the chances of it happening," Dampier said.

"I've always thought the lockdown will result in a baby boom generally, so it wouldn't surprise me if the Cambridges join the club!"

The expert thinks that the 38-year-old Duchess looks happier than usual after spending much time with the family at their Anmer Hall unit.

"She loves it there, and it's the closest they get to a normal family life, so spending time there together will make her more broody," Dampier said.

Baby Sister Or Baby Brother?

The royal commentator's statement came after the Duchess of Cambridge showed some signs of wanting another baby in a recent virtual call with parents of a newborn child.

To celebrate the United Kingdom's Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, Kate made a surprise video call to new parents Rebecca and John, who just welcomed their newborn son at a London Hospital.

During the call, the mother-of-three congratulated the couple and made a comment that the baby looked so sweet, which Dampier believes to be an indication that she also wants one of her own.

The royal expert noted how Kate looked very maternal while talking to the new mom, which could well be her new motivation to convince Prince William to try for a fourth child.

If his predictions were to come true, Dampier thinks that the Duchess will be looking forward to having a baby girl so that Princess Charlotte would have a sister.

More Baby No.4 Clues

Earlier this year, Kate addressed the possibility of having baby number four. During the couple's visit at the Bradford City Hall in West Yorkshire, England, Kate said that she would unlikely become a mother of four anytime soon.

But instead of simply shutting down the idea, Kate casually passed the ball to her 37-year-old husband.

"I don't think William wants any more," Kate said.

Meanwhile, during William and Kate's visit to Northern Ireland in February 2019, Kate admitted feeling a little "broody" after meeting a 5-month-old baby.

Kate could not resist gushing over the little boy and even told the baby's father: "He's gorgeous. It makes me feel broody."

