Royal Sorrow: Queen Elizabeth II Gets Saddening News About Baby Archie

With the ongoing health crisis across the world, members of the British family have been forced to cancel their plans this summer -- including Queen Elizabeth II who traditionally makes her annual pilgrimage to Scotland.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the other hand, have plans to visit the Balmoral Castle after they accepted Queen Elizabeth II's invitation to spend summer in her favorite residence.

Sad News For The Queen

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have to push back their upcoming schedule with Her Majesty.

"It seems unlikely that the Sussexes or any member of the royal family will be traveling this summer," as cited by Hello! Magazine's online correspondent Danielle Stacey.

"The Queen is expected to remain at Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future and it could mean that her traditional summer break in Balmoral might not even take place this year. It's understood that Her Majesty is continuing to follow appropriate advice when it comes to engagements and she has been keeping in touch with family and friends by phone and video calls."

Recently, the trio reportedly had a video call with Her Majesty the Queen to greet her on her 94th birthday, which she celebrated last April 21 in Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty "Barely Saw" Baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, together with their little tot Archie, are currently staying in an $18 million hilltop hideaway in Beverly Hills owned by the world-renowned producer and entrepreneur Tyler Perry.

Unfortunately, it was reported that Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh last saw baby Archie when he was just two days old.

The Queen and Prince Philip had to ditch Archie's christening, two months after he was born, because of conflict with their schedule.

Sunday Times also cited that when Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry returned to the U.K. to attend their last official royal engagement without baby Archie, it made the 94-year-old monarch "very sad" as they have not seen the tot for months.

"She will be very sad to have barely seen Archie and that he will miss out on growing up with his cousins and wider family," a source told the news outlet.

The Queen's Annual Summer Vacation At Balmoral Castle

Queen Elizabeth II, together with her husband Prince Philip, usually spends her annual summer vacation in Balmoral Castle.

Balmoral is the royal family's private residence located in Aberdeenshire, which was originally purchased by Prince Albert in 1852.

Unlike Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, Balmoral is a property owned by the royals and not by the Crown.

It is where the Queen "is most happy" as she "really really loves the Highlands," described by her granddaughter Princess Eugenie in the documentary "Our Queen At Ninety."

Former royal family photographer Lord Lichfield mentioned that it is a place where the royals "act as normal people-to a point," while former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair revealed that even the Queen does the dishes.

"You think I'm joking, but I'm not," he mentioned.

