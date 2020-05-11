Markle Sparkle: Meghan Markle Could Make 'Extreme Shift' In Los Angeles

From being an ordinary California girl, years later a Hollywood actress and now a royal Duchess, Meghan Markle literally lived the fairytale fantasy with her real-life prince charming, Harry.

After they officially bowed down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, the couple has decided to relocate to Los Angeles together with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison.

The Meghan Effect

However, experts say that although the couple has chosen to live a more normal life, they are still considered as one of the most influential people in the world, and as for the Duchess of Sussex, "Markle Sparkle" or the "Meghan Effect" will still continue.

Interestingly, GQ magazine named the 38-year-old duchess as their top three "most powerful celebrity influencers in 2019," behind the Kardashian sisters Kylie and Kim and ahead of music royalties Beyonce and Rihanna.

The global fashion search platform Lyst calculated that whatever designer clothes Meghan wears, that particular brand will acquire a 200 percent increase in search demand over the following week.

Following this, fashion journalist Elizabeth Holmes revealed that several companies would give Meghan different items from their product line in hopes of promoting on their site.

One of the best perks of being an influencer is receiving free items such as clothes and accessories, but experts claimed that Duchess Meghan won't be doing sponsored ads anytime soon.

"I think that Meghan's power as a dresser will continue. There are so few people-even among celebrities-that have the kind of economic power to move merchandise the way that royal women do, so I hope and I think she'll choose carefully," Holmes told Town & Country.

Moreover, multiple reports mentioned that while Meghan was serving as a representative of the Queen, there were numerous rules and protocols that she needed to follow -- and one of which was the type of gifts she would be receiving.

Meghan Markle Will Never Be Caught "Instagramming Flat Tummy Tea"

Effervescence Media Group creative director Christine Ross also agreed that the 38-year-old Duchess might begin to receive gifts again after being separated from the royal family; however, she warned Meghan that she needs to choose what to accept "responsibly."

"If an independent woman-owned brand reaches out to her and says 'Would you like to learn more about our brand, we'll send you a necklace,' I could see that possibly happening," Ross said.

"But Meghan knows how influential her fashion choices are and how much of an economic phenomenon the Meghan effect is. We'll never see her Instagramming flat tummy tea."

Meghan Markle Will Launch Another Instagram Account?

There are speculations that the former royals might return to Instagram after the couple gave up their Sussex Royal account.

In her interview with "Royally Obsessed," Royal expert Myka Mieier claimed that Meghan will launch another account but more on the "creative and inspiring" side.

"I think Meghan is going to have another Instagram," Meier mentioned in the podcast. "I think she's going to do a Goop, like a new version of The Tig ... I really think that's coming. I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge, and I think she's already working on something."

