Amazon Best: 5 Foot Peel Masks Worth Your Money This 2020

Cracked heels, dry feet and callouses may sound disgusting, but it is a common foot problem experienced by both men and women. In fact, a 2012 survey showed that 20 percent of adults in the United States experience such foot problems at one point in their lives.

For some, cracked heels, dry feet and callouses may not be a serious problem, but for others, it can cause discomfort regardless if they are barefoot or wearing all sorts of footwear.

While only a few people could see the sole of our feet, having soft and smooth feet can still affect our confidence. Good thing, there are options available without needing to pay for the expensive treatment and scrubbing your feet away. As a matter of fact, it can be done in the comforts of your home!

This is through the magic brought by foot masks.

There are tons of foot masks available in the market right now, but if you want to try the best of the best, below are the top-selling foot masks available in Amazon.

Dermora Foot Peel Mask

Achieve soft baby feet within six to 11 days when you use Dermora Foot Peel Mask. It addresses all sorts of foot problems from cracked heels to and callouses. All you have to do is wear the booty-mask for 60 minutes and expect your feet to peel.

What we love most about this product is that it is made of all-natural ingredients, including papaya and lavender extracts, making it safe for all skin types.

Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel

This product has been hailed as the "holy grail" of foot masks in the market. It boasts botanical extracts and 17 natural ingredients combined with other moisturizing agents targeting callous in just two weeks.

You can use it under a pair of socks, so you can freely sit on the bed without worrying about spills.

PureDerm Shiny & Soft Foot Peeling

Each pack of PureDerm Shiny & Soft Foot Peeling comes with three pairs of peeling booties that will bring your feet in a soft and smooth condition. It contains natural extracts like sugar maple, tea tree, honey, coconut oil, sunflower olive oil and AHA that help exfoliate the hard skin on your feet and rejuvenate them after.

Aveeno Repairing Cica Foot Mask

If you are not a fan of excessive peeling, the Aveeno Repairing Cica Foot Mask is perfect for you. Instead of exfoliating acids, this pair of foot mask contains oats and shea butter to moisturize and repair dry skin in just 10 minutes. It is very gentle, perfect for people with sensitive skin.

What we love most about this product is it causes very little mess, as it fastens securely so you can move freely while using it.

Kiss Foot & Toenail Mask Socks

At first look, this product looks small, tight, and uncomfortable to wear. But it is surprisingly light and airy. The lavender scent also adds to the relaxing factor, making it an overall great experience.

It is also packed with anti-aging properties to help you maintain that soft and smooth feet. It is best to use before bedtime, so you don't have to worry about walking slippery while using the mask socks.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles