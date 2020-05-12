Second Chance? Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Might NEED To Work Together For Shiloh

Though their marriage may never be repaired, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are putting aside their differences to plan for their daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's 14th birthday.

A source told Hollywood Life that the former couple lives close to each other, so it's going to be easy for Shiloh to spend time with both of them on her birthday.

Though what Shiloh wanted was to throw a birthday party and invite all her friends, they reportedly have to put it off until the lockdown ends.

"But both Brad and Angelina will make the day special for her, regardless, and it will be totally up to Shiloh how she wants to divide her time."

According to the source, Brad Pitt will be whipping up some traditional breakfast on the morning of Shiloh's birthday, while the almost 14-year-old might have dinner with Angelina Jolie.

"She's a teenager now, so they are trying to give her as much autonomy as they can."

And as for the other Jolie-Pitt children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and the twins, Vivienne and Knox, will throw her a sibling-only party, and Brad will reportedly make it fun for all of his children.

Another source told the news portal that the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star wants her eldest biological child's birthday to be extra special on May 27.

"As much as he has ideas for them, he also wants them to be able to do what they want to do and be together as a family and do something eat and just talk and hangout."

"He wants to celebrate and show them all that they can have as much fun as possible, even in quarantine."

Though the source didn't reveal what exactly he has in store for Shiloh, the source told that Brad is already getting things ready and is hoping that Shiloh and the rest of her siblings will come over to celebrate with him.

One Thing Brad Pitt Can't Accept About Shiloh

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's wardrobe choices are not very common for girls her age. According to different reports, Brad Pitt reportedly has issues with her fashion choices.

In the past, Shiloh has been spotted wearing pants, hoodies, and suits, instead of cute dresses and gowns, especially on the red carpet. She had always dressed like that when she accompanies her A-list parents out and about.

An insider told Woman's Day magazine that though Shiloh wants to repair her relationship with her father, Angelina Jolie is worried about Brad and his issues with how their 13-year-old dresses.

"Brad has always struggled to accept Shiloh. He looks a bit hippie and quirky at times, but don't forget he was raised in an ultra-conservative Baptist family in the American Midwest, and some of the values and beliefs have stuck with them."

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie has no problem with how Shiloh likes to dress herself.

Even the "Maleficent" actress once said that Shiloh always wanted to hang out with her brothers and dress up like a boy.

However, Shiloh is reportedly getting professional help as she deals with how she is growing up, aside from having to deal with her parents' divorce.

READ MORE: Jerry Stiller, Father of Actor Ben Stiller, Dies at 92

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles