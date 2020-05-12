Queen Elizabeth Shame: Movie About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Royal Breakup Coming

Queen Elizabeth must have some negative feelings about this. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit or so-called breakup within the palace, aptly called "Megxit" will reportedly be depicted nto a new Lifetime TV movie. Being a television movie means more people will have access.

The TV movie will be called "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace."

The title says it all - "escape" not leave. It can be easy to surmise that the two certainly did not find being married and making a life in the palace easy; hence the need to escape.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently announced their decision to vacate their senior royal roles in January, to the shock of many. Not for long though, as people quickly embrace the idea too, even as malicious reports keep coming up against them.

Even as Megxit eventually happened and they were able to leave, controversies follow them into LA. But while a movie is not needed to share the two did not have it easy in the months or weeks leading to the Megxit, as this is quite obvious, there is now said to be a historic move to depict the real details through a Lifetime TV movie.

The period to be featured on the movie will be between the time Baby Archie was born, who just turned one, and up to the time they left.

TV Line has already released a synopsis for this show. "The couple's controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie," the synopsis reads.

Moreover, "the movie details the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms."

At present, there is no casting or release date yet. Filming might not happen anytime soon because of the covid-19 pandemic.

This announcement came at the heels of the announcement that the two also have a biography coming very soon. The book will be serving the same purpose as this television show, in away. It is enitled "Finding Freedom."

Another title that is quite telling.

"For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond," a description of the book read.

One can only wonder what the Queen must be feeling will all these possible reveals and tell-alls. Is it possible for her to feel ashamed?

Naturally, if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would want to sway the public to their side, they have to give some juicy and valid reason why they wanted to leave the palace in the first place. It can possibly be damaging to the Queen and the rest of the royals, so to speak.

This is not the first time that Lifetime has released a film about the couple. In the past, they already released two films about the movie, which are entitled "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Palace," as well as "Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal."

