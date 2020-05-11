Queen Elizabeth Burden: Prince Andrew, Harry and Meghan Markle Doom The Monarch with This

The Queen may stand to lose millions of dollars out of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and even Prince Andrew's doing. According to a new report, the monarch is likely to be doomed, no matter what she does on this dilemma.

Money matters are hardly debated or at least made public by the royals, as they have strict etiquette rules to observe. However, the Queen might eventually address money issues if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to be at LA with no clear employment, stuck in a lockdown, and yet living lavishly.

Not only that, but the Queen might also have to address some money issues now that Prince Andrew is back at the headlines for not making the final payment on the $31.5 million Swiss chalet. He and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson had purchased back in 2014.

According to the Times, Andrew and Fergie both promised to pay the massive home comprising of seven bedrooms. They were due to pay the last $12.5 million last New Year's Day this year. However, they failed to fulfill their obligation. As a result, the property owner, still unnamed, has decided to file papers with the Swiss debt collection office. Now, this dark, financial secret is out.

As reported by several outlets, Andrew and Fergie made plans to sell the property to pay off the debt, but because of the covid-19 pandemic, their plans were all ruined. People are hardly expressing interest in the property at these uncertain times.

Andrew's net worth has long been piquing people's interest. Even though Prince Charles is the main beneficiary of the Duchy of Cornwall, worth a total of $1.8 billion, Queen Elizabeth's other children have to do which significantly less.

Like his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward, Prince Andrew receives a handsome sum of $472,000 tax-free yearly from the Queen. His navy pension also afforded him another $37,900 annually. While this seems big for the ordinary person, this might not be enough for his lifestyle. This debt for the massive property is already a sign.

On the other hand, Harry and Meghan are presently living in Tyler Perry's $27 million Hollywood mansion, reportedly as "house-guests." This might be the dream, but as reports have repeatedly questioned, how are they going to continuously fund their lifestyle?

According to Daily Mail, should they want to continue living at Perry's house in the future (they're unlikely to stay there for free forever!), this means they would pay $370,000 monthly. In a year, this means shelling out $4,548,000 every year.

Based on calculations, this would mean that what Prince Charles currently gives Harry and Meghan, reportedly, amounting to $4.7 million to fund their new life, is going to just enough. Charles allegedly provides the same amount of support to William and Kate.

But they would still have the expensive security costs to cover ($20 million a year!) and other daily expenses that are not even cheap.

Reports had it that these are signs that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will go broke soon enough, more so when the coronavirus pandemic means they cannot really get the Hollywood projects they want. There are even reports that said with or without the pandemic, Hollywood people hardly want to work with them.

One claims they are aspiring to be the next David and Victoria Beckham. But that also means big money!

Regardless, what this shows is that Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, given their royal stature and lack of inexperience in any money-making endeavor through their own efforts, are likely to rely on the Queen substantially in the coming months and years. According to News.com.au, it's a real case of a "damn if you do and damn if you don't" for the Queen. If she chooses to ignore them, she'll suffer from watching the two suffer and even be embarrassed to the core that her son and grandson are not living well. If she chooses to help, then that means taking care of them financially, and that would be such a strain and personal grievance too!

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Defeat: Prince Harry and Wife Face Disastrous Setback, Can They Recover?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles