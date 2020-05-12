Queen Elizabeth Sacrifice: Monarch, Prince William and Kate Middleton DECIDED This Amidst Covid--19 Crisis

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, as well as Kate Middleton and Prince William, have decided. In the middle of the biggest health crisis that the world is facing today, these royals had to sacrifice one thing - hiring people who can help them and make their daily lives easier to bear.

The royal family has placed all their recruitment activities into a temporary hold as they strive to self-isolate in their respective homes and continue doing their royal duties at the same time. Often, the Palace would announce and advertise for the need of many people, such as house staff, gardeners, and cooks not just for the Buckingham Palace but for all the other royal residences as well.

It is apparent that the royal family has required many types of help through the years, but now, regardless of their needs, the royal members would not want to risk anyone's health - not the people they would hire, and not their own.

Queen Elizabeth, for instance, usually advertise for many aide jobs on the Royal Family website. The same goes for Prince William and Kate Middleton. Even Prince Charles constantly had an array of vacancies being advertised. However, they are all now trying to do without.

There is now a note that reads, "no current jobs available at this time."

This is going to be temporary, though. The notice also read that people who have registered with the Royal household online application system can expect to receive emails when new jobs are available once more.

Queen Elizabeth is presently isolating at Windsor Hall with minimum staff, while the Cambridges are at Amner Hall in Norfolk. With them are their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Prince Charles and Camilla are presently self-isolating at Balmoral, Scotland. It can be remembered that Prince Charles was tested positive for the dreaded virus but thankfully recovered.

This is not the only sacrifice that the Queen had to make because of this crisis. It was recently reported that despite loving to carry out her public engagements, she would be remaining at Windsor Castle indefinitely. All her public engagements were placed on hold until the coronavirus threat is gone.

This is the monarch's longest absence for official, public duties in her nearly seven-decade reign. Analysts claimed that the earliest she could be back is during autumn.

For the first time in 27 years, Buckingham Palace will also be closed for the summer. Most of the activities, including the Queen's garden parties, were cancelled.

A royal source reportedly shared to Daily Mail that, "The Queen won't do anything which goes against the advice of people in her [age] category and she's going to take all the appropriate advice... she'd want to be seen to be being responsible in her actions."

It can be remembered that her last public engagement was still at the Commonwealth Day service held at Westminster Abbey back in March. This coincided with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's last official appearance as senior royal members of the Palace. Since then, any interaction the Queen has with the public was done through her video speeches. People had massively admired her for the uplifting messages.

