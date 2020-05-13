Love At First Sight? Prince William's Adorable Marriage Proposal -- REVEALED!

Prince William may have made the world wait for 10 years before he popped the question to Kate Middleton. However, what very few people know is that the Duke of Cambridge has once proposed to his first love ... at 7 years old!

Young Love

In his 2006 book "William's Princess," veteran royal editor Robert Jobson revealed an exciting moment in the prince's young life. The author shared that Prince William was only seven when he first fell in love and solemnly proposed for marriage.

Prince William was on a vacation in Balmoral with his family when he met a girl named Anna McCart. He was riding a pony with his brother Harry.

"He took one look at the blue-eyed, blonde daughter of one of the Balmoral gardeners and was smitten. She said hello to him and William was dumbstruck," Jobson revealed in his book.

One of the Balmoral estate workers told the author that the young prince almost fell off his pony.

Jobson went on to talk about how young love flourished in the Balmoral estate of the Queen.

"After that the two seven-year-olds were inseparable, and he spent every day of the rest of the holiday with her," the veteran royal editor added.

Within a week, as the story goes, Prince William gathered enough courage and made a move: "He kissed her, and asked her to marry him."

Unfortunately for the young William, she just laughed at him.

However, in order to show his serious intent, the young and in-love Prince William uttered: "When I come back next year I am going to marry you."

William even revealed one lesson his father Prince Charles taught him.

"My papa told me if you kiss a girl, you have to marry her," Prince William reportedly said.

"Anna took the proposal seriously and told other estate workers' children that she was going to be a princess," Jobson then noted.

It was a charming love story between two seven-year-olds. But to show such commitment at a young age is indeed amazing. Prince Charles knew exactly what to teach his son. It is only to behave with honor when it comes to dealing with women.

However, as Prince William grew older and more matured, he took his sweet time before he popped the question. While he may be sure about making Kate Middleton his partner for life, he wanted to be a responsible citizen of the country first before anything else.

Isn't it a good show of character of the U.K.'s future king?

Preparing For Marriage

According to the royal author Katie Nicholl, the 10-year relationship between William and Kate got everyone anticipating their royal marriage. Even Kate's mother Carole Middleton had to ask the heir to the throne about his plans for the future.

In an article she wrote for Vanity Fair in 2011, Nicholl revealed that Carole had been asking Prince William of his intentions with her daughter since 2009.

"Perhaps it was the constant references to Waity Katie which got to William," Nicholl said before hinting that it maybe something else.

"Possibly it was the words of his soon-to-be mother-in-law which rang in the prince's ears."

The Duke of Cambridge, then, told Carole Middleton the truth.

"In the cozy kitchen of the Middletons' home in Bucklebury, William reiterated to Carole what he had told Kate: they would be married, but he needed to complete his military training first," Nicholl shared.

Prince William may be young when he first fell in love and asked a woman's hand in marriage, but he definitely grew wiser. He took his time with Kate and it looks like it's paying off. The couple is as lovely as they have always been.

