Royal Respect: Kate Middleton Shares Heartwarming Message For All Nurses

Kate Middleton sent out a heartwarming message for nurses in celebration of International Nurses Day. She released a video of the royal family speaking to nurses around the world in a message of solidarity.

A Royal Tribute

The Duchess of Cambridge has once again left everyone in awe with her special message for nurses and other healthcare professionals. In the recent video she shared on social media, Kate featured the other members of the royal family as a show of solidarity amid the growing problem on the coronavirus pandemic.

In celebration of the International Nurses Day, Kate -- along with the royal family including Queen Elizabeth II -- expressed how truly grateful they were for the hard work and dedication of nurses all over the world.

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Royal, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Alexandra all played a role in the unprecedented number of royal phone calls and video messages to pay tribute to all nurses.

They highlighted the incredible work that the nurses do despite the threat in their own safety due to COVID-19. Kate and Sophie came together to speak to nurses as far-reaching as India, Malawi, Australia, Cyprus, the Bahamas, Sierra Leone and those that are in the U.K.

"I don't know how you manage to do this and keep the show on the road despite the extra pressures you're all under and the challenging conditions - it's just shown how vital the role that nurses play across the world is. You should be so proud of the work that you do," Kate said in her touching message of gratitude to all nurses and healthcare workers.

The Duchess of Cambridge branded the work of the nurses as something "amazing." She also acknoiwledged the support and care that they are able to provide despite the threat of the pandemic in their own health.

Meanwhile, Sophie said that she is hopeful that the nurses will be able to feel the love and appreciation of everyone they serve.

On the other hand, in the excerpt from the video he made for the nurses, the heir to the throne Prince Charles said: "On this International Nurses' Day, my family and I want to join in the chorus of thank yous to nursing and midwifery staff across the country and indeed the world."

Many of the nurses who spoke to the different members of the royal family were wearing face masks. They also spoke of the impact of the ongoing health crisis on their job as nurses.

A spokeswoman from the Palace emphasized that in every phone call the royals made to the nurses, they reiterated their gratitude to nurses across the Commonwealth and the incredible work that they do.

Truly Appreciated

While it may be part of their job to take care of patients, the job of the nurses has become more of a passionate service to people amid this global health crisis. Even the members of the royal family recognize the great sacrifice they are making for the people.

The Kensington Royal official Twitter account shared the video message. In the caption, they wrote: From The Queen and The Royal Family this #InternationalNursesDay: Thank you."

Royal fans were quick to recognize this sweet gesture from the royal family. One fan said that the video was a "thoughtful" move from the royal family.

Another Twitter user wrote, "This was superbly done. It's true that people's real character only emerges in times of crisis. My thanks to all the nurses around the globe, including the ones in my family! Thank you to the Royal Family for recognizing them."

"I loved Princess Anne's tribute & it was lovely seeing Kate & Sophie work together. You are so right, the nurses are our heroes!" another fan wrote.

Indeed, there is nothing like small gestures of gratitude to boost the morale of hard-working nurses and other frontline health care workers. When they know they are appreciated, they work harder even more.

