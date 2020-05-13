Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Baby No.2? The TRUTH!

Khloe Kardashian is once and for all clarifying rumors about a possible second pregnancy. The reality star said that she is not pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby.

Not Pregnant

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took it to social media to shut down all speculations of a possible baby number two with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy. She said that the rumors pushed her to make a statement.

"I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing," Khloe wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

She further emphasized how some people seem to think they know more about her than she does, saying: "SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

Khloe went on to express how greatly disappointed she is for the "nasty" rumors people are spreading about her. "The nasty things you're saying about me over A RUMOR!"

She continued, saying, "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

Rumors about Khloe's second pregnancy went viral on social media when a report claimed that the "KUWTK" star is expecting another child with Thompson. In fact, Khloe's name became a trending topic for most of Wednesday.

However, with all the anger and rage Khloe has expressed in social media, it seems there is no truth to these rumors.

Co-Parenting At Its Best

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may not be officially together as a couple, but they are really trying their best to be good parents to their daughter, True Thompson. The little girl, who just turned two, is currently in quarantine with her mom and dad.

Fans of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" have followed Khloe's story about wanting to have another child. In fact, the star recently discussed how Tristan can possibly be a sperm donor.

"After my doctor's appointment, I talked to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that's the smarter choice," Khloe said.

However, she clarified her relationship with True's father: "But it's weird because Tristan and I, we're not together. I don't know which way to go."

Khloe also spoke about it to her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian in an episode last April.

"He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor. But you never know, like, what in three years if I get married to someone? And I'm like, 'You know what, I don't want that,'" Khloe shared.

"KUWTK" fans have witnessed Khloe's relationship with Tristan -- from the time they started dating, to when they welcomed baby True, and even up to the cheating scandal Tristan got involved in with Jordyn Woods. Since their break-up, the two have been focused on co-parenting their daughter, putting all her needs above anything else.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Khloe and Tristan have decided to be in quarantine together. They are spending as much time as a family as they could.

"They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time," an insider source revealed.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles