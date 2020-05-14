Kim Kardashian Heartbreak: Kanye West HURTING Wife With THIS!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's relationship is being tested during the prolonged quarantine period, and the KKW Beauty mogul is experiencing more heartbreaks than before.

Kanye and Kim's marriage life is now in its sixth year, but the couple is experiencing hot issues that are currently causing them to stay on the opposite sides of their luxurious home in Los Angeles.

According to Us Weekly, a source claimed that the couple reached the rocky part of their relationship, with Kim feeling like she is the only one who does the parenting and homeschooling of their four kids: 6-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm.

"Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye," the source revealed. "She is trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments, and it's hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can."

The same source also disclosed that the 39-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has been so frustrated with her husband that she is now experiencing panic attacks.

In addition, Kim reportedly thinks that the 42-year-old rapper is not taking his duties as a father seriously, and she feels like she is "going crazy" taking care of the kids alone.

Kanye's "super-controlling" nature is reportedly clashing with Kim since she is "feeling as though he has been trying to impose his views on her life."

While some people speculate that the couple will file for a divorce next year, the matriarch is said to be working on her issues by trying to communicate them to her husband.

"They've had more time together to talk about their feelings, about the kids, her law career goals and his business ideas," the insider said. "She's trying to keep her family together, especially for the kids' sake."

However, despite all her efforts to fix everything, Kanye reportedly blames Kim for their fights in the past few weeks. This came after People wrote last April that the "All of the Lights" rapper took "some" of their children from California to Wyoming to give his wife a break.

"It's a huge chaos with all the kids at home," People's source reported at that time. "Kanye escapes to his office for a work break. He also let Kim have a break last week when he took some of the kids to Wyoming. They have been taking turns caring for the kids."

Kanye A Burden?

Even before the quarantine period, Kanye went through a lot in 2019. In fact, he became so problematic to the point his wife thought of divorcing him.

Last year, before he got a full-blown schedule, he officially publicized that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Through his conversation with late night host David Letterman, West admitted how the diagnosis affected his life.

Even though it seemed like he was better than before, fans could still not ignore the fact that his episodes get more problematic whenever he is too stressed or too tired.

Even the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star knew that her husband tends to throw rants and say unusual things whenever an episode is coming. She got too concerned over West's mental issues that she expressed her worries about her husband and his mental health.

