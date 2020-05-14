5 New Hand Sanitizer Brands You Can Check Out Online

The lockdown period has been extended as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in some countries. Fortunately, you can guard yourself even better with the best hand sanitizers you can purchase through Amazon!

The new social distancing restrictions have driven more people to panic buy sanitizers in the market, leaving a lot of consumers empty-handed.

Instead of exposing yourself and increasing the risk of you catching the disease, you may opt to stay at home and purchase these hand sanitizers online via Amazon. This way, you will be sure that you are a hundred percent safe from the coronavirus disease.

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based

Like most of the hand sanitizers in the market, Suave hand sanitizer is an alcohol-based sanitizer that can kill over 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria.

It is a handy on-the-go sanitizer, perfect for use when soap and water are not available. If you are not a fan of scented products, this one can be your perfect companion since there is no fragrance added to it.

KUNDAL Fresh Gel Type Aloe Vera Cleansing Hand Sanitizer

With its 62 percent ethyl alcohol active ingredient, Kundal fresh gel type hand sanitizer can surely evaporate quickly and leave no residue on the skin. Moreover, you can still have that smooth skin even after using this product since it contains green tea and aloe vera extract that ultimately do the job for you.

Since it is also a pump type, it can be easily used without having that sticky feeling on your hands.

BushKlawz Eco Finest 5 Pack of 2 oz

If you badly need a hand sanitizer now, BushKlawz can ship your orders quickly from their USA-based warehouse. Each order contains five handy bottles of BushKlawz hand sanitizer gels which water down quickly.

In addition, this sanitizer is formulated with moisturizers and Vitamin E for easy application while protecting you with its 75 percent ethyl alcohol content.

NxN Beauty Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel

NxN beauty formulated an advanced alcohol-based hand sanitizer that has 70 percent ethyl alcohol in it. Each bottle has a fresh and light lavender scent, so you can have good-smelling hands all day long.

With its powerful but safe formula, this hand sanitizer can surely kill harmful bacterial.

Blumen 7.5 oz Hand Sanitizer Gel with Alcohol, Aloe and Glycerin

This alcohol-based and unscented hand sanitizer from Blumen is packed with 70 percent alcohol plus the power of aloe vera and glycerin. If you are the type of person who likes to sanitize every minute, this one has the perfect refreshing solution for you so you can still have a smooth, clean, and refreshed skin after use.

There is no need to repurchase another set of bottles, as you can easily refill it without dripping the product or making a mess. Moreover, just a drop of it is enough to cover your hands. Repeated use of this hand sanitizer is surely less hassle and less irritating for you.

READ MORE: 4 Game Cards You Can Try To Make Staying Home Fun And Bearable

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles