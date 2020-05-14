Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly not in good terms right now, with the two striving to let each other have their own space while isolating so that they do not get into each other's faces. True or not, Kim Kardashian should just push these troubles away because she has just been praised, substantially!

According to writer and journalist Amanda Knox, Kim Kardashian West is admirable for her efforts to go beyond her public persona and become the face of criminal justice reform.

Knox is someone who understands firsthand the injustices that one can undergo when one has been prosecuted and jailed, regardless if innocent or not. The 32-year-old, even though she already spent four years in Italian prison for a crime she did not commit and spent eight years on trial between 2007 and 2015, is still feeling the aftermath of being tagged as a murderer.

It can be remembered that she was wrongfully convicted for the murder of a fellow exchange student Meredith Kercher in Italy in 2007, only to be finally acquitted in 2015. Speaking with ET's Ash Crossan, Knox said that she was redefined into a person that she was not, and her life was disrupted when she spent years in prison for nothing.

After her acquittal, Knox has been busy trying to alter her narrative. She refuses to be tagged as neither a criminal nor a victim anymore, by engaging in various projects that would allow her some control to let people know who she truly is. She appeared in the Netflix documentary about her case and has her own podcast, AMC's "The Truth about True Crime" This was currently being co-produced by her husband, Christopher Robinson.

She explained that it is important for her to reclaim her narrative because it is simply the truth, and the truth matters. She personally witnessed what could happen if one would just allow others to believe what they want to believe and not what the truth really is.

She felt that Kim Kardashian is all about controlling her narrative and fighting for the truth as well. She said that she truly appreciates the efforts of Kim Kardashian, in letting the public see that she's more than just a reality star with some scandals to boot. She loves the fact that the Kardashian is striving to become the face of criminal justice reform when in fact, she did not even have to.

"I love it because, one, it shows that a woman who has been written off as something in society is more than what we expected her to be, and two, I'm always excited when anyone of influence is putting that influence towards a good cause," Knox explained.

When Kim Kardashian announced that she's studying law, people cannot help but snicker and belittle her. But she pushes through. She also has since then gotten personally involved in various high-profile cases.

In 2018, Kim Kardashian made headlines when she helped Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced to life without parole back in 1997. The reality star personally appeared at the White House to advocate for Johnson's commutation. It is said that her efforts have directly helped get Johnson released from prison after 21 long years.

Recently, Kim Kardashian West dabbled on film documentary while still maintaining her reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." She released "Kim Kardashian West: the Justice Project," which runs for a total of two hours. It documents all that she is doing to expose injustice and fighting for real change in the criminal justice system.

