Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Marriage In Trouble? The TRUTH!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be dealing with marriage troubles. According to reports, the two have been constantly arguing while in quarantine.

Trouble In Paradise

Much like everyone else, the family of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lovely couple is with their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Recent reports said that two have been arguing a lot, but a source said that the two are actually fine. A source admitted to Us Weekly that "Kanye has been getting on Kim's nerves," but the 39-year old reality star said she just needed some time alone to focus on the work that she's doing.

In response, the rapper packed the bags and left for their home in Wyoming with all their four kids in tow. This is to help his wife get her much needed time alone.

"Kim really needed a break and some alone time so Kanye took the kids away to give her one," a source told Hollywood Life.

The source emphasized that Kim just has a lot on her plate, juggling motherhood and law school while running her own business.

"She loves the kids so much, but like any mom, she just needed time to herself. She needed a break from the kids and the screaming. She needed peace and quiet and alone time for herself personally, but also because she needed to focus on her law studies and business meetings and decisions which included SKIMS," the source furthered.

The source also revealed that it was Kanye who suggested to take on the trip with the kids. Kanye thought that getting the kids out for a short vacation would help them cope up with the "new normal" that the coronavirus pandemic may have set in place.

"It was Kanye's idea to go. She had work to do and felt she needed peace and quiet so Kanye took them," the source said.

However, critics were quick to conclude that one of Hollywood's power couples is having marriage problems, something the source denied.

"Despite reports, there are no issues in their marriage. They're solid. They're totally fine and doing great as a couple. It frustrates them to see otherwise. Just like any mom, Kim, too, needs time for herself," the insider explained.

Enjoying Quarantine

Before Kanye and the kids left for Wyoming, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star kept her followers updated with new pictures and videos of how she is coping up while in quarantine. Kim is joined by her mini-mes in several exciting activities that the mom of four and the kids enjoyed.

One of her most recent posts featured her and eldest daughter North wearing matching "Kanye" white shirts. The twinning outfit came with text in blue glitters across the front. In the caption, she wrote "What's your favorite thing about quarantine? Let me know...."

Then, the reality star shared her answer to the same question: "Mine is hanging with my babies 24/7."

Fans of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West can now rest with ease. The power couple is doing just fine and is glad that they are able to spend as much time with each other as they could.

Now, everyone is looking forward to the more exciting things this famous family will be up to in the coming weeks.

