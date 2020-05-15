Ashley Benson Cheater? Cara Delevingne Reacts to Ex Kissing G-Eazy Rumors

Cara Delevingne will not let anyone malign ex Ashley Benson's reputation or make up stories about her even though they are no longer together. She just defended Benson big time.

Fans are reportedly irked that Ashley and G-Eazy are already starting to date - so soon after a breakup - but Cara does not want people to say things they do not know anything about.

Online critics and bashers abound, chasing after Benson's personal account after the "Pretty Little Liars" actress reportedly kissing G-Eazy. They did not think that is fair nor acceptable given the fact that she and Cara just broke up. They even believe that Benson cheated on Cara.

Normally not the person to confront haters or bashers, especially on social media, Delevingne certainly made an exception for her ex-girlfriend. She also did not mince words - directly going to what she wants to say and naming her ex. Others would not be so brave.

"It's more important now than ever to spread love not hate," Delevingne said, highlighting the coronavirus crisis "To everybody hating on Ashley Benson, please stop."

She then bashers simply do not have the right to say stuff about her ex or even about them because they do not know everything, or at least the truth. "You don't know the truth, only her and I do, and that's exactly how it should be," she said, wrapping up her rant.

Fans cannot be blamed, though. After all, it was just last week when they heard of the two's breakup, and now they heard about Benson's hanging out with G-Eazy.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne's breakup came so out of the blue too, because fans can attest to the fact that just a few months ago, Cara was even gushing about her relationship with Ashley. This was such a huge thing because Cara is not the girl to gush about anything, especially about relationships she likes to keep private all the time.

But then there is also a possibility that fans are merely jumping into conclusions. G-Eazy, 30, recently worked with Benson for their cover of the infamous song "Creep" by Radiohead.

However, they were spotted once earlier this week in LA, getting take-out food.

Rumors quickly spread that the two must be dating already.

ET reported however, that this is highly unlikely. In essence, she and G-Eazy just might be really great friends. One indication of this is that on Instagram, Benson reportedly liked a fan's comment that stated, "Can't Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever."

Her action is quite telling, although the kissing might make it still too hard to believe that she is not dating G-Eazy.

Cara Delevingne's post can be taken as her breaking her silence after split. It is the first time that she spoke about her ex or about the split, after all.

Looking back, Cara and Ashley's romance was a whirlwind one. They were first spotted in August 2018 (also sharing a kiss just like Benson and G-Eazy now...), then they confirmed their relationship in June 2019. A month later, a source told US Weekly claimed they already moved in together because they were just so madly in love with each other.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles