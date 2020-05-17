Sorry Angelina Jolie! Brad Pitt Happier Being With Jennifer Aniston, Ex Bodyguard Claims

Brad Pitt's high-profile relationships were always publicized and full of public scrutiny, especially during his marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

Before Angelina Jolie, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was married to Jennifer Aniston. A few years later, news broke out that he allegedly started cheating on his wife for his co-star Jolie.

In 2005, Pitt and Aniston got a divorce. Months later, the "Ad Astra" star tied the knot to the "Maleficent" actress. However, their marriage also didn't last.

In 2016, Jolie and Pitt filed for divorce.

With two marriages, many fans can't help but compare if who was better for Brad Pitt.

But questions will get answers because the actor's former bodyguard revealed that one ex-wife was better for him than the other.

Former Bodyguard Claims Brad Pitt Was Happier with Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were the "it couple" in the 2000s. Though their meeting wasn't as romantic since they were set up by their agents in 1998, sparks flew. Later tied the knot in 2000 in a Malibu beach wedding ceremony.

While many thought it was all an act just for them to rise to A-list celebrities, Pitt's former bodyguard, Kris Herzog, revealed that the actor was "100% happy" while he was married to the "Friends" actress.

"I never heard of them fighting. I never heard rumors of cheating. I never heard anything bad between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt before he met Angelina Jolie."

When Pitt and Jolie met on the set of their movie, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," Pitt was a happily married man who wasn't looking for a relationship.

On the other hand, Jolie was single but adopted her son Maddox from Cambodia and also didn't expect to be in a relationship.

In a Vogue interview, the "Tomb Raider" star described their unlikely romance, saying, "Brad was a huge surprise to me. I think we were both the last two people who were looking for a relationship. I certainly wasn't."

But to the co-stars' surprise, their chemistry on the set was just undeniable. Pitt ended his marriage to Aniston, then shortly after, he started hooking up with Jolie.

Former Bodyguard Claims Things Were 'Different' With Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The former bodyguard had nothing but good things to say about Pitt and Aniston's time together, but his opinions on his boss's new girlfriend weren't so great.

"It was, 'We are the most powerful celebrity couple in the world,' and that was primarily Angelina pushing the public image."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Relationship Now

Despite the former couple's ongoing divorce and settlements, and after a couple of explosive headlines about each other, new reports surfaced that Angelina Jolie is "impressed" with her ex-husband.

In the past, Pitt has been battling alcohol addiction but has now stopped and is committed to being a great father to their children. He is also reportedly trying to fix his troubled relationship with all of them.

Both Pitt and Jolie are also in a "cordial" place.

A source told Us Weekly, "Things between Brad and Angelina are better than they have been. They're more cordial - they're aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them."

Is it safe to say that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt might end up together once again?

