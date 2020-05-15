Mary-Kate Olsen 'Petrified'; Emergency Divorce Petition Filed, Denied

Before their reported split, Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy, were already having marital problems.

The main issue was their different attitudes towards work.

According to People Magazine, an insider claimed that the French banker wanted his wife to be always available for him.

"She's super career-focused, and he's very French and wanted her to be more available. You can't control a girl who has been on the billionaire track since her 20s," the insider said.

It has gotten so much worse for the couple that Mary-Kate Olsen tried to file for divorce from her husband back in April 17, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they did not proceed, as TMZ reported. They were already living separately then.

Because of the COVID-19, New York courts were not accepting divorce filings. This is understandable since they have other things to worry about, such as the 21,000 deaths in the state because of the virus.

Olivier stayed on their NYC apartment, and have given Mary-Kate an ultimatum to get her stuff by May 18 or everything will be thrown away.

This caused the fashion designer to file a petition for an emergency Summons and Complaint for divorce, giving her things some protection until May 30.

A divorce petition automatically prevents her from throwing her things out.

Unfortunately, the billionaire fashionista's petition was denied and her divorce was deemed "unessential," in an affidavit copy obtained by People Magazine.

According to the legal document, the application is "an emergency" because Mary-Kate claims Olivier is expecting her to move out of their home on May 18, in the middle of the New York City "being on pause."

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of my home that we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my hope but I risk losing my personal property as well."

Mary-Kate Olsen added that she is not only worried for her own things, but for all also the marital belongings that are in their Gramercy Apartment.

She further claims that the 55-year-old is trying to force her out of their home by not renewing their lease on the apartment, which was also "terminated" with the famous twin's consent.

Though Olivier Sarkozy's lawyers told Mary-Kate to leave by May 18, she asked them for an extension, but have reportedly not heard back from them.

Mary-Kate Olsen thinks that it's not possible for her to move all her belongings given the short period of time given, additionally, since everybody is in the middle of the pandemic.

She said it's also impossible for her to find a new apartment because of the short notice.

However, the 33-year-old has asked to use their home in the Hamptons, the Gramercy Apartment and the apartment on E. 49th street.

Mary-Kate Olsen has also asked that her prenuptial agreement be enforced, and that her future ex-husband will maintain her health and dental insurance for her.

The legal document further states that their marriage has been broken down six months ago.

