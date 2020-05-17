Royal Agony: Queen Elizabeth II Gets DEPRESSING News With Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are currently in self-isolation at Windsor Castle due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the world health crisis worsens, it seems like the royal couple will have to celebrate an important milestone on their own.

Prince Philip Heartbreak

Prince Philip and the Queen are in self-isolation together. They have not been around any of the members of the royal family since the quarantine began. A few skeletal members of their staff are with them to provide assistance with their needs.

Next month, Prince Philip will be celebrating his 99th birthday. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the Prince will have to celebrate this important milestone only with his beloved wife, the Queen. It's unlikely that their children or grandchildren will be with them for the celebration.

The past few years have also been very rough on Prince Philip, as he had been in and out of the hospital for his poor health condition. Although their family would want to be there for him, the social distancing guidelines is expected to stop them from doing so.

The government has put the guidelines in place to provide an extra layer of protection for those who are over 70 years old, as they are considered the most vulnerable at this time. Missing this momentous occasion would definitely be heartbreaking for all the members of the royal family.

Enjoying More Time

While the rest of the royal family may not be able to join them though, recent reports said that the Queen is enjoying all the time she is able to spend with Prince Philip. A source told Vanity Fair that the Queen is in "excellent spirits" while at home in Windsor.

The source added that the only thing good about being in quarantine is that "she is able to spend more time with her husband that she normally would."

"She is riding out every day and is making the most of this time," the source revealed.

Moreover, despite being in isolation, the Queen continues to fulfill some of her royal duties while at home. She once addressed the nation to send a message of hope during this difficult time. She also recently expressed her gratitude to frontline workers who continue to provide service despite the risks in their own lives.

Moreover, earlier this month, the Queen gave a speech for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

With the increasing risk and the lack of a medical cure for COVID-19, it seems as if Queen Elizabeth II will be in isolation for an extended period. With that said, the other senior members of the royal family will have to step up their game to take care of the royal engagements for the Queen.

Different Time

While the past months have truly been heartbreaking for everyone, it has been extra traumatic for the Queen. Several of her favorite royal events have already been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, the Queen celebrated her 94th birthday alone. Due to the threat of the coronavirus, the Queen's birthday this year was not marked with Trooping the Color.

The Royal Ascot, one of the Queen's favorite royal sporting events, was canceled this summer, too. More than the canceled public engagements, several of the Queen's personal events have also been suspended indefinitely.

While everyone would love to have everything go back to the way they were, this world health crisis seems to make it impossible. During this difficult time, everyone holds on to the hope that things will be better in the future.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles