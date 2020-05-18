Queen's Secret Weapon? Royal Family Finds PERFECT Replacement For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure is no longer a problem as Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family is about to bring out their "secret weapon" soon.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world when they announced their decision to step down as senior working members of the royal family in January 2020.

Currently, the royal couple is busy living their new lives in Los Angeles while the whole royal family is battling against the coronavirus pandemic.

When royal watchers thought that their departure would leave the monarchy crippled, a leading charity worker believes otherwise since the royal family still has Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

In an interview with Daily Mirror, Karen Sugarman -- the executive vice-president of Shooting Star Children's Hospices -- said that Sophie is the key person who could help restore the monarchy after it faced troubles in the past months.

To recall, the royal family seemed to be crumbling after Prince Andrew got involved in an embarrassing case and the Sussexes decided to leave their senior royal positions.

"I've heard Sophie being called the royal's family's secret weapon and I can see why, but to us, she is simply our guardian angel," Sugarman suggested. "It's never about the so-called PR opportunity for her, and the way I have seen her interact with each child and family on her visits, radiating warmth and kindness and really caring about what we do, means an awful lot."

In the end, she expressed how people are so lucky to have the countess participate in charitable works, most especially after Megxit took effect on March 31. She also believes Sophie could step up her role and fill the void that Prince Harry and Meghan left.

Sophie Got More Support!

Meanwhile, Jo-Ann Airikkala, co-founder of Nourish Our Nurses, also complimented Sophie.

She recalled how she got a call from Buckingham Palace, telling her that the countess saw their initiative to raise donations to provide nursing staff with fresh goods.

Airikkala mentioned how Sophie wanted to volunteer privately as part of the International Nurses' Day.

"Sophie couldn't have been nicer. She arrived without fanfare, rolled up her sleeves and got stuck in," she went on. "She had time for everybody and just wanted to help out, very unassuming but selflessly dedicated and just beautiful both inside and out."

In addition, Jane Harris of the National Autistic Society also applauded the countess' initiatives, calling her "selflessly dedicated."

In her interview with the Mirror, Harris said that Sophie is more interested in meeting autistic children and their families. She has been a loyal patron of them for years, and she has been showing nothing but selfless dedication to extend her help.

Sophie officially became part of the royal family in 1999 after she married Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II's youngest child, 12 years after they met at Capital Radio in London.

The two share two wonderful children: Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Sophie is notably famous for supporting a number of charities, including Shooting Star Children's Hospices, Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, National Autistic Society, and International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles