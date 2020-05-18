Surprise! Heidi Klum Shows It All In Topless Pics With Husband

Runway icon Heidi Klum has once again proven that she simply does not age, stunning her fans with her age-defying look.

The supermodel-turned-media personality took to Instagram to share how she and husband Tom Kaulitz are spending quarantine together.

Klum posted a series of topless photos as she showed off her killer body while having a sunny escapade in their private backyard during the lockdown.

"IT'S THE WEEKEND," she wrote as she posted a photo of her lounging while having a sun-kissed PDA snap with her 30-year-old musician husband.

In one of her photos, a casual Heidi could be seen sporting a messy hair up in a bun and a makeup-free face while covering her bare chest with her hand. She was wearing a yellow and black beach towel around her waist.

Heidi Klum's COVID-19 Scare

The German-born supermodel has been staying home after the couple went through a coronavirus scare in mid-March.

It came after the 46-year-old blonde beauty displayed COVID-19 symptoms like fever and cough. She was forced to take her time off in "America's Got Talent" due to her illness.

Klum also shared updates on her Instagram Story, explaining to her fans her absence from the show.

"Hi everyone, I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my America's Got Talent seat," Klum mentioned. "It all started with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. Ummm, I'm just not feeling good so that's why I've stayed home to not infect any other people."

The "AGT" host went on as she detailed why she cannot get a coronavirus test after visiting two different doctors.

"I hope it's just a cold, I would love to do the corona test but there just isn't one here," she continued. "I've tried with two different doctors and I just can't get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don't feel good."

Klum was temporarily replaced by "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet to fill her spot in the show.

Victoria's Secret Alum Tested Negative from COVIF-19

After two weeks of self-isolation, the former Victoria's Secret Angel announced that she tested negative from the dreaded virus. Meanwhile, Kaulitz -- who just returned from a trip abroad -- also underwent self-isolation and got tested for COVID-19.

Although she did not reveal her husband's diagnosis, the former "Project Runway" host shared that they both felt ill and needed to "stay apart" as recommended by health specialists.

In February 2019, the mom-of-four married her much younger husband after their two-month engagement.

The couple met through a mutual friend, who works at Germany's Next Top Model which was hosted by Klum.

Klum has also opened up about her 16-year-gap with the Tokio Hotel guitarist. In her interview with InStyle, she revealed that they did not have an issue with their age difference.

"Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself," Kulm revealed. She added that she doesn't pay attention to what other people think and avoids worrying too much.

