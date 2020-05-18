Ian Somerhalder Sends SWEETEST Birthday Message To 'Superwoman' Wife

Who says you cannot be all cheesy and romantic in the middle of a global pandemic? Actor Ian Somerhalder just proved that a world-wide health crisis is not a hindrance to make your loved ones feel loved, especially during a special occasion.

In a recent Instagram post, the "Vampire Diaries" star gushed over his wife, Nikki Reed, who was celebrating her 32nd birthday.

"Nik. Where to begin - I'm so inspired by you as a mother, a business owner, a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a friend," Ian began.

The 41-year-old actor praised his "Twilight" star wife fro being a complete "boss" who juggles her role as a full-time mom while running her own business, doing other jobs, and helping him on his work-foundation.

"The list goes on...YOU are superwoman," he added.

The couple has been married since 2015 and shares a son named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, who is turning 3 years old this coming July.

In the same year that their son was born, Ian and Nikki launched their sustainable jewelry company called "BaYou With Love."

Ian also shared how he is amazed by everything that Nikki is doing with her life.

"You are simply incredible, and my mind is blown by everything you are. You've taught me so much through your generosity and ability to love like no other," he continued.

Ian went on to express how grateful he is for Nikki's undying support to every endeavor that he engages in.

"For years now, I've been running around the world working like a mad man building companies and trying to make the world a better place through our philanthropy. And you have supported my every step," the swooned husband said.

The actor/ activist founded the "Ian Somerhalder Foundation" back in 2010. The charity aims to reach out to the public through education, children support grant and support projects to help children, animals and the environment.

"YOU have encouraged me and remained such a strong pillar of wisdom and power; I have such immense gratitude for YOU," he added.

Up to the end of the message, Ian was all praises to his wife, whom he described as a fantastic human being. "The Anomaly" actor also greeted his wife a happy birthday and happy mother's day and said he couldn't wait to celebrate with Nikki every day.

Ian posted his lengthy love letter to Nikki alongside a series of photos -- one with the two of them exchanging a sweet kiss, one with the devoted mother in a two-piece bikini while cradling their son, and another with Nikki sniffing a flower on the farm.

It was in 2014 when Ian and Nikki got romantically linked to each other after being spotted in a couple of dates together. After six months of dating, the couple got engaged and eventually tied the knot in April 2015. They had a secret ceremony in Topanga, California, and flew to Tulum, Mexico and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil for a lengthy honeymoon.

