Royal Shock: Meghan Markle Accused of Dominating' WEAK' Prince Harry

Ever since tying the knot with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has transformed into a happy-go-lucky bachelor to a family-oriented man willing to do anything to protect his wife and son.

However, did the Duke of Sussex actually mature as a protective husband and father, or did his former actress wife lead him to be the man he is right now?

A royal expert believes that Prince Harry is not the dreamy knight in shining armor that a damsel in distress could wish for. Instead, he is a guy with a "weaker" personality being dominated by Meghan's strong character.

Speaking to a UK news outlet, royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell claimed that the "weaker" Prince Harry will never have the guts to leave his wife because "it is impossible for him to wriggle free of her control."

The 70-year-old royal expert also expressed her belief that Meghan is "wearing the trouser" in their marriage.

The London Times and New York Times best-selling author is set to launch a tell-all book, which will somehow reveal some explosive truths about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their controversial relationship.

"I have seen marriages like Meghan and Harry's very close up where a strong, powerful woman - the alpha female - manages to wangle her way in with an alpha male who is weaker than she is." Lady C said.

"The husband is so strongly attached he can't ever summon up the strength to leave."

Meghan And Harry: The Real Story

Lady C also claimed that in her upcoming book titled "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story," which will be out in June 2020, she will "shine a light in the dark" of the ex-royal couple's relationship.

"She leads the reader through the maze of contradictions, revealing how Californian culture has influenced the couple's conduct," the book description read.

"She exposes how they tried and failed to change the royal system by adapting it to their own needs and ambitions, and, upon failing, how they decided to create a new system altogether."

It is not the first time that the aristocrat Lady Campbell has written books about the royal family. In 1992, she released a book about Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Lady C's "Diana In Private: The Princess Nobody Knows" has been claimed to be an inside look at Princess Diana's life. It featured a detailed account of Diana's private life from her birth through her royal wedding to Prince Charles in 1979, as well as her struggles during their marriage.

Finding Freedom

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Duke and 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex are said to have worked with royal writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their upcoming bombshell autobiography entitled: "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making Of A Modern Royal Family."

The book, which has a hardcover and Kindle version, will be available for sale on August 11, 2020 and is already expected to be a global bestseller.

The autobiography promises to give readers an honest and closer look at Harry and Meghan's royal life and the details that lead them to their controversial decision to step down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles