Royal Agenda: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Plans To Be 'International Roving Royals' From the Start

One royal expert claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had an agenda since the beginning of their royals that may have helped them to where they are now.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl called their Megxit, "inevitable," that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would move overseas because they want a "worldwide stage."

Speaking to Australian website 9Honey, she said that the two had an agenda from the outset.

Katie said, "I was told from a very early stage in their courtship, they had told a friend of Harry's that Meghan met quite early on that they wanted to be international roving royals and that was going to be their focus."

She explained that Meghan and Prince Harry didn't want to be stuck in just one place, as part of their vision is to make a difference on the world stage "and that entails being international."

Katie further claimed, "I think this idea that they were going to move away and work overseas was always on the cards but as I say, the speed at which it's happened has definitely been surprising."

The royal expert pointed out that the couple moved quickly, as highlighted by their recent move to California, after flying out to Canada after announcing they were stepping down.

Katie Nicholl's comments came after reports emerged that Prince Harry has been feeling "a bit rudderless" without a job and friends in the US.

Prince Harry 'Sad,' 'Alone,' 'Homesick' in Los Angeles

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has already had their plans set in place, the coronavirus pandemic has put everything to a halt. It even made him miss his home in the UK, as well as his family.

An unnamed source told Express UK that the Duke of Sussex has reportedly realized that he couldn't do anything as he is far away from the UK, and is feeling homesick.

Another source also told Vanity Fair that with no job, and the absence of family members and friends, he is feeling down.

Unlike his wife, the Duke of Sussex has no one in Los Angeles.

Despite feeling homesick in Los Angeles and staying in an $18 million mansion, Prince Harry has reportedly reconnected with his big brother, Prince William.

Royal Reconciliation

According to Katie, "There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone."

Katie told ET, "They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch."

She further claimed that there has been a sense of relief on the Dukes' sides, that the "high drama" is now a "thing of the past."

"The Sussexes are free to get on with their lives and the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes."

Though Prince William and Kate Middleton miss their in-laws to a degree, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surely miss Prince Harry around "and being part of their lives," said Katie.

