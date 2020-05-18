Prince Charles COVID-19 Scare: Camilla Health Fears Prompted Massive Ban

Fears for Camilla, after Prince Charles has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus and recovered from it, prompted a massive ban on a special event. Concerns regarding not just the royals' health but also their fans necessitated a press blackout last week.

Royal advisers felt extremely anxious last week when Prince Charles and his wife Camilla led Britain in a two-minute silence to commemorate VE Day.

Before the event, a media blackout had to be ordered for safety reasons; otherwise, experts believed that it would have been catastrophic, health-wise.

Leading up to the event, the media were compelled to stay mum about who, where, and how the two-minute silence would take place. Royal ladies believed that if any of the information leaked, royal fans uncaring of the pandemic would troop to the location, given that it is public land.

If they did, it would have triggered a spike in infection rates, at the very least.

While prince Charles was already tested positive for the virus and recovered, his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall was not. Camila would have been at great risk if the event was not contained, as would the people who would gather for the event.

Speaking to ITV's Royal Rota, Lizzie Robinson, a palace expert, explained in detail why. According to her, the Balmoral war memorial was held just outside the estate, public land that can be accessed by the public. Worries of possible crowding and contagion taking place promoted the royal team to be very careful not to disclose their location where Charles and Camilla would be leading the event from.

According to ITV's Royal Editor, Chris Ship, all week long before the event, all they knew was that a senior royal member of the family would do the leading, but they did not who.

"They wouldn't say who, or where, or how. And all of that was because they didn't want people to gather to come and look at them," Ship surmised.

Robinson then added that even when they uncovered that it would be Charles and Camilla from Scotland who would lead the ceremony, they could not get information about the location. To risk a public gathering is simply a no-go and very unwise at this moment of crisis.

There are social distancing and quarantine policies in place for a reason, after all.

It was a preemptive measure that the palace should certainly be applauded on.

It is no joke to be inflicted with the disease. Prince Charles is merely lucky to have recovered, especially at his age, which is said to be among those at risk of suffering fatally.

According to a recent report, though, apart from luck, Prince Charles also recovered because his immune system is strong.

His immune system has been strengthened by exercise. As studies have shown, moderate exercise can have a positive impact on a person's immune system, making it able to withstand the wrath of coronavirus, compared to those who do not exercise.

All senior royal members of the palace are presently practicing quarantine and social distancing measures, to make sure they could stay safe in the middle of it all. That said, everyone is also active in uplifting the spirits of the British and continuing to help in any way they could. Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are the prime examples.

