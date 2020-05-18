Adele and 'Crush' Prince Harry New Besties: Singer Gives Meghan Markle This TIP!

Adele and Prince Harry are officially the new besties. Of course, Meghan Markle is also part of the equation, but given how Adele has been fantasizing about Prince Harry in the past, it's adorable to say that the two are real close now.

According to Daily Mirror, Prince Harry has finally made one good friend in Los Angeles - fellow British, and fellow infamous, Adele. This, after Prince Harry reportedly said he's in the blues because he misses the army while Meghan Markle had become so much nearer to all her the friends that she left behind when she moved to the UK.

Adele, 32, lives just a few minutes away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's expensive abode in Los Angeles. As such, she would often stop by to say hello and also gave some baby advice to the pair of struggling parents.

"Adele's just five minutes from Harry and Meghan, and they've swapped notes on the area. Adele loves the neighborhood. She's also recommended her four-year-old son Angelo's pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won't be bombarded by fans," a source told the Mirror.

The insider added that all three just get along so well. Meghan in particular admires Adele, for being able to sing so well and engaging to keep out of the spotlight even when she is such a huge and famous star.

Markle added that she had been a fan since she was young. Adele's album "21" reportedly helped her through her divorce with ex-husband Trevor Engelson.

What makes this sudden closeness between Adele and Harry so cute is that Adele at one point in her life, wanted to marry Prince Harry. In an interview with Glamour magazine, Prince Harry.

"I know I said I wouldn't go out with a ginger, but it's Prince Harry. I'd be a real duchess then! I'd love a night out with him. He seems like a right laugh," she told Glamour.

Meanwhile, Adele herself is getting some attention from the people because of her massive weight loss. Hers is not an ordinary weight loss, because she literally transformed into someone with very tiny west and yet very long legs.

The reactions are mixed. Some thought she looks really so much better than in the past, while others believe that praising Adele for her weight when it should not matter, is wrong. It's saying as people are not appreciative of her singing talent and just focused on her weight all the time.

After the fanfare died down, Adele's ex-PT now revealed the singer's diet an regimen, as reported by the Insider. However, he also added that more than anything, "All that is required is belief in yourself that you can do it, consistency in your actions, and discipline in your routine."

The PT is implying that Adele's weight loss did not happen overnight and was certainly not achieved out of luck. The singer did persevere with eating less and eating more healthy foods while also doing a lot of exercises.

