Royal Future: Prince William, Kate Middleton Ready To Be King And Queen?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have become the face of the British monarchy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Indeed, the royal couple has stepped up their game to provide assurance to the public that the royal family is with them during this difficult time.

The Firm's Future

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have kept themselves busy with royal engagements despite being in isolation with their three children. While they are also trying to keep themselves safe against the risk of contracting the coronavirus, the two have been very active in virtual appearances.

They have shown their support to various charities and have sent out messages of gratitude to essential frontline workers amid the growing problem of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.K.

While all of these may have been done through virtual calls, both Prince William and Kate have made people feel like everything is going to be okay.

Royal author and Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl emphasized how important Prince William and Kate are during this time. In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nicholl revealed how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made everyone feel with what they do.

"We're seeing them letting their guard down and that is a result of what we are going through," Nicholl said.

She added how the royal couple has made everyone feel at ease despite the world's health concern. Kate has been sharing photos and videos of their three children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louise, 2.

"The royal family has gone to great lengths not to be seen to be aloof or distant or unrelatable," Nicholl added.

During a recent video call, Kate revealed that she was struggling to homeschool her two older children. She shared that Prince George envied Princess Charlotte's schoolwork and wanted to do it all by himself.

Nicholl said that this revelation of Kate only brought the royal family closer to the public. She also pointed out how truly comforting it is for royalists to see what the future of the royal family was going to be like.

"And, I think the Cambridges have really stepped up to the plate providing a nice dose of entertainment for us, and of course, [it's] a real treat for royal fans seeing so much of the Cambridge children," Nicholl explained.

While the members of the British royal family are self-isolating in various estates of the Queen, they have all remained in touch through video calls.

Wanting To Do More

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the NHS workers last March at the beginning og the COVID-19 crisis. Such an act may have been too risky for the older royals to do though, so they had to perform it themselves.

In an Instagram post on the Kensington Royal account, it was revealed why the royal couple made the visit despite threats of possibly contracting the virus.

Apparently, the couple wanted to personally pass off their gratitude to frontline workers. The Cambridges also wanted to make the NHS workers feel special, as they recognize the sacrifice they are making to continue providing the public with medical support.

At the end of their message, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge emphasized the responsibility of everyone at this time.

"All of us have a part to play if we're going to protect the most vulnerable," Prince William and Kate Middleton said.

Furthermore, they encouraged everyone to follow to the stay-at-home protocol and practice social distancing whenever they can.

"That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus," the Cambridge couple furthered.

The visit to the NHS headquarters was just one of the examples of how Prince William and Kate are working to lead the efforts of the royal family to provide comfort and ease at this time.

Moreover, while no vaccine or cure has been found to protect the most vulnerable sector of the community against the coronavirus, Prince William and Kate are most likely to continue being the face of the Royal Family.

With the rate of how they are going, it seems this couple is ready to be the future King and Queen of the British monarchy.

