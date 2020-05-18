Embarrassing! Hannah Brown Gets HUGE Backlash Over N-Word

Hannah Brown is facing massive criticisms after she used the N-word online.

On Saturday evening, Brown went on Instagram Live and sang DaBaby's hit song "Rockstar."

Since the song contains some explicit words, she skipped the F-word part of the lyrics and continued to sing carelessly. However, she forgot that the next line had a racial slur and accidentally mentioned the N-word.

"I'm so sorry... I was singing a song, I'm so sorry," she exclaimed in surprise. "I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like... Oh god."

The 25-year-old Bachelorette star claimed that she never used that word nor called anybody with that.

Despite clarifying it immediately, she still received massive backlash from Bachelor Nation stars and viewers, pushing her to release another apology.

"I owe you all a major apology," she said through her Instagram Stories on Sunday. "There is no excuse, and I will not justify what I said."

According to the TV personality, she received a lot of messages from people who found her action below the belt. In return, she said her apologies again and promised to do better as she knows how that word is never acceptable.

Since the release of the statement on her Instagram Stories, Hannah seemed to have kept herself away from social media.

What Hannah Feels

Although she never mentioned how the incident made her feel, a source told E! News how Hannah is feeling right now.

"Hannah is extremely upset and embarrassed over the situation," the insider disclosed. "She hadn't realized what she'd done until after the fact, and is so disappointed in herself. It was a huge mistake and she feels awful."

The same source also divulged how the "Bachelorette" alum got in touch with Matt James after the embarrassing situation.

Hannah reportedly apologized to Matt for her actions, while her co-alum knew that the reality star did not mean what she said.

"Matt is looking to the positives in the situation and wants Hannah to learn from this. Him and Tyler discussed things and they both agreed they know Hannah is not racist at her core, but both think she needs to use her platform to learn from this and spread awareness," the source went on.

In response to Hannah's actions, Matt and Tyler Cameron urged their fans to remain positive and avoid hate, writing "let's spread love today" and "let's learn and lift each other up with love" respectively.

"This is not about dragging HB. This is about using your platform for reasons like this. So we can educate those who don't get it. This is bigger than HB. This is a societal problem," Cameron added.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old lawyer Rachel Lindsay said that she also spoke to the Bachelorette alum directly.

"Let me just say, when you're bold enough to say the word on your platform, then you need to be bold enough to use your face on camera and apologize the same way you said the word," Lindsay said while condeming Hannah's action.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber Reveals BIGGEST Regret Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles