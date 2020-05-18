Justin Bieber Reveals BIGGEST Regret Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber finally revealed the biggest regret he made before marrying Hailey Baldwin-Bieber.

Since he tied knot with Hailey, Justin never failed to open up about himself, specifically his past regrets and everything he would want to change.

In one of the episodes of their Facebook Watch series "The Biebers on Watch," the 26-year-old "As Long As You Love Me" hitmaker honestly rolled out the things he would probably change before their marriage -- including pre-marital sex.

According to Justin, though it "sounds crazy, "sex can be kind of confusing when you're being sexually active with anybody."

Although he would want to change that, the singer explained how he never regretted anything in the past since they all made him who he is now.

"I don't regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through I probably would've saved myself for marriage," Justin explained.

Meanwhile, his 23-year-old wife showed her maturity and validated his feelings. Per Hailey, every person has different experiences, and she is okay with that.

"I don't know if I'd say the same, but we had different experiences with everything," Baldwin explained. "I do agree with the fact that being physical with someone can make things more confusing."

Despite their differences, they turned them into something that will strengthen their relationship and make them respect each other's views and opinions on things.

In fact, the polarity between the couple made them love each other more.

On Friday, after their Facebook Watch episode, the "Yummy" singer penned a heartfelt message to his wife on Instagram while she was sleeping.

"Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself, how did I get so blessed," Bieber began in his caption for the photo of him kissing his wife. "You're humility, joy, and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER."

Justin, Hailey's High Emotional Intelligence

The couple has proven so many times that despite the negative things that they went through, they are still strong enough to understand each other and continue getting better together.

On Feb. 15, Justin appeared in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music where he admitted that he still had not moved on from Selena when he began dating Hailey.

It eventually became a tell-all segment, as he also revealed that he once told his then-future wife that he could not be faithful to her because of Selena.

"I was at the point where I'd done that in the past. And I just was honest with her, I was like, 'I'm not in a place to be faithful,' and all this sort of stuff, that I wanted to be - but I just wasn't there yet," the singer genuinely said.

Meanwhile, a source close to Hailey and Justin told Hollywood Life that the model wife, instead of getting jealous and hurt, felt proud of her husband for being open and honest with his past mistakes.

