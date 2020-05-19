4 Hand Sanitizer Wipes To Keep In Your Bag When You Have To Go Out

With the COVID-19 crisis across the world, it is a good practice to keep our surroundings not only spick and span but also sanitized.

Since coronavirus is considered a respiratory illness -- which easily spreads when droplets or mucus containing the virus gets in your eyes, nose, and throat -- health officials suggest making it a habit to do proper handwashing.

It is also identified that hands are the most common way to spread the virus from one person to another.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised the public to make an effort to wash hands with soap and water whenever possible "because hand washing reduces the amounts of all types of germs and chemicals on hands."

However, if these are unavailable, the health experts recommend using alcohol-based hand sanitizers with at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Just like hand washing, there is also a proper way to use hand sanitizers. You need to apply the product to the palm of one hand and gently rub it while covering the surfaces of both of your hands until it's dry.

As there is still no cure for coronavirus, you should keep in your mind the basic rule when it comes to preventing disease -- one of which is by constantly keeping your hands clean.

With that said, we give you four hand sanitizer wipers from Amazon that you must keep in your bag at all times:

Babyganics Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizer Wipes

These alcohol-free hand wipes contain a plant-based formula that kills 99.9 percent of germs without drying out your skin.

Moreover, it is also great for sensitive skin and even for babies as it contains non-allergenic ingredients such as triclosan, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, artificial fragrances or dyes.

WipeEssentials Antibacterial Hand Wipes

This travel-friendly hand wipe has an anti-bacterial component called Benzalkonium Chloride that continues to kill germs and protect your hands even after using.

While other products might dry out your hands, this hand wipe contains aloe vera and Vitamin E that help moisturize and soothe your skin.

LA Fresh Oil Free 99.25% Natural Face and Hand Refreshing Wipes

If you are a fan of small bags or prefer not to bring any purse, then these handy wipes are right up your alley.

Unlike the traditional wipes that have bulky packaging, this product from LA Fresh has individually sealed sheets that can fit right in your pocket.

You can also use it on your face to remove makeup, as it contains mild ingredients and refreshing yuzu citron natural fragrant essential oil which gently cleanse and remove toxins from the surface of your skin.

Better Nose Wipes

Last on our list is this multi-purpose wipes which contain all-natural and hypoallergenic ingredients perfect for those who have sensitive skin.

It is also infused in chamomile, aloe, and Vitamin E that will leave your hands soft and moisturized while keeping germs at bay.

