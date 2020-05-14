4 Moisturizing Cream You Should Keep On Your Vanity Table For All Seasons

Since half of the population is on self-isolation, now is a great time to pamper yourself with DIY skin care and at-home spa sessions.

For sure, most of you have been ditching your foundations and have gone makeup-free these past few months, but beauty experts suggest not to skip your skincare routine even though you are just inside your house.

Dermatologists recommend that those who have severe acne or certain skin conditions like flaky skin or eczema should avoid skin fasting.

Ever heard of less is more? It's also applicable to skincare.

If you are too lazy to do those complicated routines -- a.k.a the 10-step Korean skincare -- then go minimal on your daily regime.

Don't be fooled by the trendy beauty routine. According to experts, over-complicating your skincare can actually damage the barrier of your skin. As long as you cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize and use sunscreen, then you are good to go.

Furthermore, beauty experts revealed that the secret to healthy, glowing skin is an excellent cleansing routine.

It is important to use a mild and non-comedogenic cleanser, as well as a delicate exfoliator to remove oil and dirt in your face.

Just like cleansing, another essential part of your daily regime is moisturizing to keep your skin hydrated.

Regardless of your skin type, whether you have oily or dry skin, moisturizing your face helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. When your skin is properly hydrated, it will appear plumper, youthful and more radiant looking.

With that said, here are our top four recommended moisturizing creams from Amazon:

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Normal to Dry Skin

This multi-purpose cream is suitable for the face and body. However, it can also be used as a hand cream for those dry and rough hands.

For those who have sensitive skin, this might be just perfect for you since it has no fragrance and oil. It is also hypoallergenic, non-irritating and non-comedogenic, so it won't clog your pores.

Moreover, it also contains Ceramides which help the skin retain its moisture and protect it against environmental aggressors like irritants and pollution.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Face Moisturizer

Unlike other moisturizers, this product is in gel form, so it can be easily absorbed by the skin without having that sticky feeling.

Aside from that, it contains hyaluronic acid that helps reduce the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles by retaining moisture to the skin.

Lastly, even sensitive and acne-prone skin can use this since it features a non-comedogenic formula that is oil-free, dye-free, and fragrance-free.

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Face Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen

Another recommended product is this Aveeno daily face moisturizer.

It will not only hydrate and moisturize your face, but it will also protect your skin from the harsh effects of the sun with its broad spectrum SPF 15 sunscreen.

Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer with Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 15

Last on the list is this facial moisturizer from Cetaphil.

It features a specially formulated ingredient that nourishes and hydrates your face as it protects your skin against damaging UVA and UVB rays.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles