Ruby Rose QUITS 'Batwoman': WHY? Who Will Play Lead Role?

After just one season, Ruby Rose shocked fans of her announcement to leave her lead role as CW's "Batwoman," just ahead of the show's update that they will have a second season.

In a statement, the former "Orange Is the New Black" star said, "I have made the very difficult decision not to return to 'Batwoman' next season."

"This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and Los Angeles," she continued.

In a joint statement of Warner Bros. Television, CW and Berlanti Productions thanked Ruby Rose for her contribution to the success of the first season of the show and wished her all the best.

They also added that they are "firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future."

"Batwoman," which was is being filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, just finished its first season just days ago. The show, just like the others, was forced to end its production early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CW said that the show is not expected to return with a second season until 2021.

Though nobody mentioned the elephant in the room, sources told Deadline that Ruby Rose leaving the show is not related to the stunt injury she sustained during the filming of the first season, where she was left paralyzed and required emergency surgery.

However, Deadline mentioned, "Doing a network drama is one of the hardest acting jobs, and not everyone is well equipped to handle the intensity and long hours involved."

The article also mentioned how Ruby Rose and the entire team were not happy, "to a point where no one could this going for another season."

"It was not a good fit, and the studio and the star opted to part ways."

The first season of "Batwoman" had an average 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 after seven days of delayed viewing, as per Variety. The show's first season averaged 1.7 million viewers in Live+7, which places it as the network's most third show, following "The Flash" and "Arrow."

Though it is still unknown who will be the next "Batwoman," one "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actress hints that she wants to take over the role of Ruby Rose.

Stephanie Beatriz, who is a regular in the sitcom as police detective Rosa Diaz, wrote on her Twitter, "*reads everything about Batwoman.*."

She also said she had already dyed her hair red last month.

But Ruby Rose isn't the first Hollywood star to leave behind a leading role in a V show.

Many actors also had to decide to leave their shows.

Emily Bett Rickards of "Arrow" announced her departure from the show by writing a poem about her character.

Danai Gurira of "The Walking Dead" left the show during the 10th season of the series.

Nicolette Sheridan, the actress who played Fallon Carrington's mother, Alexis, announced she would be leaving the show to spend time taking care of her mother, who was sick.

