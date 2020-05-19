Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green Split: Machine Gun Kelly The Real Reason?

It's official - Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have reportedly called it quits after nearly ten years of marriage.

Speculation of their split has been circulating lately, but Green confirmed the rumors on his podcast, "...With Brian Austin Green" in an episode titled, "Context."

"Neither one of us did anything to each other," he clarified. "She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship."

Green shared that they had gotten distant when the actress was working abroad for roughly five weeks to shoot for a movie last year.

"I gave her a few weeks, I figured, she's been out of the country, she's jet-lagged, she's been shooting nights, I have to give her some time to recoup a little bit and get back into life," the "Beverly Hills: 90210" actor shared.

Speaking on the show, he revealed that they had been separated for several months since the end of 2019.

Later on, Fox reportedly told him that she realized how she felt "more like myself" while working alone out of the country, and suggested that it was something that she would try out for herself.

Despite feeling shocked and upset, Green didn't feel upset at her because, according to him, "She didn't ask to feel that way. It wasn't a choice she made. That's the way she honestly felt."

The 46-year-old podcast host further revealed that he "will always love her."

"And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family goes, what we have built is really cool and really special," he said.

Despite the former couple's decision, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green will still go on family vacation and holidays together as a family and will focus on their kids.

Fox and Green are parents of three children, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey 3.

Reports of their separation followed after Megan Fox was spotted out and about with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who is also her co-star in the upcoming movie, "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

Early this week, the 34-year-old and the rapper were spotted picking up food in Calabasas, California.

A source told People Magazine the two have been enjoying each other's company in recent weeks.

"They have been spending time together at Megan's house in the past few weeks. They seem to have fun and look happy together. Megan only sees him when the kids are with Brian," the source dished out.

However, Brian Austin Green addressed the elephant in the room on his podcast, and he said that the rapper has come up in talks with her and Megan but that "they're just friends at this point. I don't want people to think they are villains or that I was a victim in any way."

He and Megan Fox had been married for almost ten years after getting together in 2004. Their relationship has been a rollercoaster.

In 2015, Fox filed for divorce but later reconciled in 2016. By 2019, she dismissed her divorce case.

