Queen Failure: Queen Elizabeth Fails and Disheartens Palace Staff?

Queen Elizabeth may be feeling disheartened. As the monarch of the country and naturally the head of the Palace slash household, she has a sense of duty to her people, more so her staff - the people who are making her everyday life more comfortable.

However, the coronavirus crisis is making this role hard to play. The crisis is making her act in ways that she does not want to - isolating from others, reducing her staff, and canceling events.

Worse though, the crisis might mean the Queen has to prepare the whole Palace against a bleak financial feature by making decisions that will not sit well with everyone.

According to the Sun, the head of the royal household, Lord Chamberlain Earl William Peel already disclosed to the rest of the staff that their present positions are as uncertain as they can be. In the email, he estimated that the tourism revenue of the Palace could be down by a third this year because of the crisis.

Normally, Buckingham Palace would open staterooms for public visits whenever the Queen stays at the Balmoral for summer vacations, but they announced that this year the Palace would not be opening at all. Other attractions would have to be closed down too. For how long, this is hard to answer.

From the Queen's Galleries to Windsor Castle, and even the estates in London, no tourism income can be had.

"The crisis has already tested our resilience, adaptability, and preparedness in many ways and at all levels across the organization. It has also had a significant impact on the activities of the whole Royal Household," he said in the email, which the Sun was able to procure. "Although the U.K. appears to be over the peak of infections, it remains unclear when measures such as social distancing will come to an end. We must, therefore, assume it could still be many weeks, if not months before we are able to return to business as usual." he added.

This must be a blow to the Queen, not because she would have some financial issues (at least not for a while) but because the people who had been with her for so long are affected.

Since 2011, the royal family's lifestyle is essentially funded by a mix of public and private sources. The whole budget is called the Sovereign Grant. Each year though, the royal family contributes to the fund too, instead of just waiting to be fed. The place does so mainly through tourism and educational activities, and the Queen also allots the budget for staffing costs for all of the senior royals and maintenance works around the Palace.

This year, not only does staff has to be reduced, and recruitment efforts halted, existing staff are facing pay freezes, and more job cuts down the road. According to Mirror UK, shutting down of tourism activities can lead to £18 million loss.

One of the aides said that although the loyal staff is willing to serve even with smaller salaries, the email still dampened their spirits greatly.

The Queen is trying to do some damage control, though. The Buckingham Palace just released a statement designed to reassure the naturally anxious staff. based on the statement, the discussions are just starting, so nothing is still set in stone. The whole country is affected by the crisis, and naturally, the Palace is not exempted. However, to panic is premature.

