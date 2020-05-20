Royal Headache: Prince Charles Gets Slammed Over Heartfelt Plea

Prince Charles sent an important message as he urge everyone to take part in the "Pick For Britain" campaign. However, his heartfelt plea was slammed by many online users.

Fruit Picking For Charity

Earlier this month, the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs launched a campaign called "Pick for Britain." The goal was to help farmers as the harvest time for their products nears maturity.

The current circumstances limited the capacity of the farmers to go about their harvest like they used to. The social distancing and stay-at-home measures of the government have prohibited farmers from doing the harvesting with the usual help that they get.

"If the last few weeks have proved anything, it is that food is precious and valued and it cannot be taken for granted. This is why that great movement of the Second World War - the Land Army - is being rediscovered in the newly-created 'Pick for Britain' campaign," Prince Charles said in a video posted on Clarence House, via Express U.K.

He added how this campaign would help prevent the crops from going to waste. He admitted how physically challenging and unglamorous the fruit picking task is. However, he highlighted the importance of providing help to the farmers at this time.

"At this time of great uncertainty, many of our normal routines and patterns have been challenged. The food and farming sector is no exception," Prince Charles furthered.

He went on to explain how each one can help.

"If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help," the Prince of Wales said.

"Fruit picking is a job often carried out by rural seasonal migrants. But the global pandemic has made travel across Europe impossible at this time"

Prince Charles also encouraged job seekers to take on this opportunity.

"I am in no doubt British workers and students will seize the opportunity to feed the UK and help the economy in these most challenging of times. Together, the UK Government, industry, and workers will save the Scottish strawberry and our other delicious produce."

Indeed, the Prince of Wales had good intentions in his plea for help. The struggle brought about by the pandemic is real. At this time, any kind of help would truly be appreciated.

A Plea Gone Wrong

While the project was for a good cause, many did not like how Prince Charles asked everyone else to do the job but them.

One Twitter user commented, "Be the change you wish to see, crack on Charles".

"I couldn't do it, it would be agony for my back bending so much. Yes, Prince Charles, you go and do some then," another one wrote.

Anoter critic added: "I look forward to you and all your staff leading the way."

Another Twitter user urged the members of the royal family to set an example for everyone. "Prince Charles telling the country to go fruit picking. How many of the Royal Family will be fruit picking?"

At the height of the global pandemic, everyone is trying to do their part by staying home. However, this new plea from Prince Charles has stirred negative commentaries.

While he may have emphasized the importance of keeping a good harvest especially at this time, he failed to show the role that the royal family will be playing.

He urged everyone else to help, but he did not say how the royal family will be doing their share. The future king of the British Monarchy may need to do a little bit more than making a plea.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles