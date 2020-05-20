Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Broke? Sussexes Allegedly Still Getting Money From U.K. Taxpayers

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are experiencing some financial distress away from the monarchy, so much so that they are allegedly still receiving funds from U.K. taxpayers.

As soon as their HRH titles were stripped from them as part of Megxit, Prince Harry and Meghan pledged not to receive public funds and use U.K. taxpayers' money to cover their expenses away from the monarchy.

But far from what they have agreed on, a royal commentator claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still got £2 million from Prince Charles despite leaving their senior royal positions. A part of the said amount reportedly came from the funds given by U.K. taxpayers.

According to royal expert Charles Rae, the heir to the throne sent the Sussexes such a huge amount to help in their security costs after the couple chose to live in the United States.

"We are still as far as we know paying out a bit for their security, aren't we?" talkRADIO host Mike Graham asked Rae, per Express.

In response, Rai said: "We are because at the moment Prince Charles is giving them £2million a year. It is going to be looked at in 12 months."

The royal commentator added that Prince Harry and Meghan need to have funds to cover their security expenses, most especially since they are planning to start their careers soon.

Rae also expressed his belief that Meghan had planned to return to Hollywood all along. However, the coronavirus pandemic came in and ruined her plans -- including her vision to be financially independent.

However, since the plans "have been screwed up," they are expected to face more instabilities in the future due to a limited source of income.

Upon relocating to Los Angeles from Vancouver Island, U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear that he will never allow the country and its people to cover their security expenses. It only means that the Sussexes need to cash out an average cost of £600,000 per year to safeguard their family of three, including their 1-year-old son Archie.

Prince Harry, Meghan's Liability

Aside from the staggering safety and security expenses they need to pay, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still need to settle all their debts after they left the monarchy.

Megxit prevented the couple from using several state funding they enjoyed before. It also pushed them to return the massive funds from the Sovereign Grant that they spent to renovate their home at Frogmore Cottage.

Queen Elizabeth II, in fact, urged them to pay back the multi-million expenses they spent on their home.

But since they remain unemployed right now and only depend their lives on small-scale engagements, a royal insider recently claimed that they are already running out of funds.

"This debt is a blow to their ambitious plan to become freewheeling billionaires in the world," the said source told U.S. tabloid National Enquirer. "Meghan is terrified that her dreams of being a Hollywood queen will be destroyed by this financial nightmare, and she is insisting that Harry make a move and resolve the crisis."

Currently, the royal couple is reportedly paying $21,780 per month for the Frogmore Cottage expenses.

