Royal Downfall? Prince Charles Could Make SHOCKING Change To Monarchy

As the future king of the british monarchy, Prince Charles could apply the changes he wants once he takes over. However, there are fears that he could make new rules that won't sit well with most members of the royal family.

Prince Charles has been so open about his plan to slim down the monarchy when he takes over the throne.

If and when this re-establishment occurs, he only wants to highlight the works of those closer to the throne. That list includes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall.

However, a rumor surrounding this plan emerged, and it could be a more drastic change for the members of the royal family.

According to the newest theory reported by Express U.K., Prince Charles could also remove the titles from the royal members in the future.

Currently, the royal family has a number of working members and slimming down and removing their royal titles could lessen ­­­­­­the outlays of the monarchy.

"The number of senior royals could be reduced, which would mean fewer royals are completing royal engagements," Express news stated. "The move would also mean fewer members of the Royal Family would be entitled to funding from the Sovereign Grant, which is Government-funded."

If that would be the case, the heir to the throne could follow the way of other European royal families in order to lengthen the life of the monarchy.

What Happened To European Royal Families?

In 2019, the Swedish royal family also shocked the world after King Carl XVI Gustaf made an unexpected decision to eradicate royal titles from many of his grandchildren.

Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne no longer hold the titles of royal highness. It means that they will neither be competing to have royal duties in the future, nor will they be able to receive funding from the taxpayers.

"His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House. The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State," read a statement from the announcement at that time.

If Express U.K.'s theory is correct and Prince Charles adopts this model to the British royal ramily once he becomes king, it would only retain the royal titles of those immediately in-line to the throne.

This would also mean that Prince George would keep his title since he is an heir to the throne next to his father, Prince William. Those royals who will be born in the future during Prince Charles' reign could be without royal titles.

Neither Prince Charles nor the Buckingham Palace has already spoken whether this will really be implemented in the future. But even if this will be pushed through, there are already a number of members of the royal family who do not have any official style.

For example, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex's children are styled as James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's one-year-old son, Archie, also never received a royal title.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles