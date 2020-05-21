Insensitive! Kim Kardashian Under Fire After Racist Coronavirus Post

People are now unsure whether Kim Kardashian is innocent or she is just truly insensitive after she shared another racist coronavirus post.

Since the beginning of 2020, Kim seems to have forgotten what a social media influencer should do online. After all, she always finds herself in the middle of controversies and criticisms.

Recently, the 39-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star promoted her business once again and launched different shades of face masks in her SKIMS collection.

On her official Twitter page, she presented the new collection alongside the caption, "Shop @SKIMS Face Masks in 5 shades of Nudes at http://SKIMS.COM."

However, the "five shades of nudes" collection immediately received backlash after a dark-skinned model sported a black mask.

One Twitter user wrote, "The nude shade for the Black model is inaccurate, offensive, and culturally out of touch."

"The color black isn't nude for black people but go off. The color white isn't nude for white people," two more netizens replied.

They also slammed the KKW Beauty mogul for trying to make a profit from it instead of making and donating them to people. One follower even urged everyone to buy face masks from struggling entrepreneurs instead of patronizing multimillion-dollar companies.

A few moments after the online commotion started, Kim shared on her Instagram account that SKIMS will be donating masks to frontliners.

"To support the COVID-19 relief work efforts and help protect those on the frontline, SKIMS is donating 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to our charitable partners to whom $1 million has also been distributed," Kim revealed in her post.

Insensitive Kim!

In February, Kim K also got called a racist after she did something that suggested cultural appropriation and blackfishing.

In the said post, Kim revealed her foundation and contour routine. However, the atmosphere changed when she mentioned that she uses her KKW Beauty products to darken her "too pale" hands.

"KKW Beauty Body Make Up is perfect for hands because my hands are always pale, and our formula is waterproof so you can wash your hands," Kim shared in an attempt to highlight her features just to appear more African-American.

In December 2019, she offended netizens when she posed for the cover of 7Hollywood magazine and sported a bobbed wig and deeply tanned skin as a tribute to Old Hollywood charm and icon Elizabeth Taylor.

A culture critic, Wanna Thompson -- who contributed in making the term "Blackfishing" -- said on Twitter that Kim and her family all have a countless number of cultural appropriation incidents in the past.

Aside from racism incidents, Kim has also been roasted multiple times this year for using the COVID-19 pandemic to promote her business.

For instance, she offered a million-dollar donation for COVID-19 relief only if she could sell her company's products.

Moreover, she got into people's nerves when she segued her business after commemorating the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day last April 24.

