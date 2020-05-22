Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Receive Thrilling BABY NEWS!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just revealed an exciting baby news to all royal watchers!

Prince Harry and Meghan's 1-year-old son will finally have a playmate soon as the Duke of Sussex's closest friend, Tom Inskip, welcomed his first child.

Tom and his wife Lara introduced to the public their baby boy, whom they named Albert.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have relocated to Los Angeles, they can visit Tom's crib and let their son play with Albert. Currently, Tom is the Chief Commercial Officer for Afiniti in Washington DC -- the same tech company where Princess Beatrice works as the Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy.

Prince Harry and Tom have been friends since childhood, and they are so close that the royal prince even attended his pal's wedding in 2017. That time, Meghan was just Prince Harry's girlfriend.

For what it's worth, Tom and Lara also joined the couple's royal wedding in 2018.

Prince Harry's Godchildren

One year before he tied the knot with Meghan, Prince Harry told The Telegraph how being a godfather prepared him for fatherhood.

"I'm a godfather to quite a few of my friends' [kids]. Um, actually only five or six. I think the key to that is to grow up, but also to be able to stay in touch with your childhood side," the Duke of Sussex said. "If that means going to someone's house and sitting there and playing PlayStation and kicking the ass of their son on or whatever it is, then I'll try and do that. I've actually had a lot of practice for that."

Three of his godchildren -- Zalie Warren, Florence van Cutsem, and Jasper Dyer -- attended his royal wedding and party.

In March 2019, Harry became a godfather to Lena Tindall, daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall. During the service held at St. Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire, he was named as one of Lena's godparents.

One year later, his close friend Charlie van Straubenzee and wife Daisy also welcomed their daughter named Clover, and Harry has also been listed to be the little girl's godfather.

Although the Sussexes chose not to reveal the identities of their son's godparents in 2019, there have been reports that they asked Charlie to be one of Archie's godfathers.

Aside from all the aforementioned connections, Harry acted as the best man at Charlie's wedding to Daisy just three months after his friend teased him.

"All I wanted was a cuddle from my mummy," Charlie reportedly told Harry months before his wedding. "Instead Harry nicked my teddy bear and chucked it out on to the roof. Ladies and gentlemen, I ask you, how can you put someone in charge of a dorm when that someone is worse behaved than the whole dorm combined?"

Harry and Meghan celebrated Archie's first birthday last May 6. The family-of-three is presently residing at a $18 million mansion owned by Tyler Perry in the Beverly Ridge Estate of Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

