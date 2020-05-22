Kylie Jenner Goes For Nude In SUPER HOT Suncreen Ad [WATCH]

Kylie Jenner would not be named as the world's youngest self-made billionaire for two years in a row if it wasn't for her company, Kylie Cosmetics.

After five years, the 22-year-old beauty mogul expanded her business and also ventured into skincare, which she called Kylie Skin.

Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Unreleased Sunscreen Campaign

As the saying goes, "the devil works hard, but the Kardashian's work harder." Sure enough, Kylie proved that to be the case as no lockdown or pandemic could stop her from launching her products.

With that said, she recently shared a never-before-seen campaign for her beauty line over her Instagram account.

From CEO to being her own product's model, Kylie posted a sexy new video of herself in nude underwear as she flaunted her famous curves while rubbing a Kylie Skin sunscreen oil all over her body.

"Kylie Skin unreleased sunscreen campaign," she wrote in the caption of the post.

In just a day, the video gained more than 20 million views and nearly 51,000 comments -- one of which is from her sister and Good America founder Khloe Kardashian who replied: "Holy....... ok well I'm heading to the gym."

America's Next Top Model alum and Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow responded: "My bad one," followed by a smiley with heart emoji.

Meanwhile, TV host Chrissy Teigen jokingly replied: "Uhhhhhh I am erect."

Beauty And Business

According to the Kylie Skin website, the product is a Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil which can be used "as an everyday essential that helps protect skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays."

Furthermore, it indicates that the sunscreen contains "antioxidants and essential fatty acids like coconut oil and sunflower seed oil that help promote healthy-looking skin and prolong moisture."

Unfortunately, the beauty mogul did not indicate the reason as to why she wasn't able to launch the new campaign.

Last month, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star hinted that she will be releasing a new product, just in time for summer. Kylie took to Instagram to share a clip of herself while casually sunbathing in a skimpy two-piece and spritzing on her sunscreen oil.

"it's getting hot out here," she captioned her slow-mo video.

In May 2019, the reality star jumped on the bandwagon and started her skincare line "Kylie Skin."

"KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow," she began in her lengthy Instagram post. "Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I've been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can't believe I'm finally announcing!"

Interestingly, Kylie Cosmetics just announced that their products will go on sale from May 22, marking the launch of her skincare line. This includes Kylie's famous lip kits, eyeliners, eyeshadow palettes and more.

