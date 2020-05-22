Meghan Markle Pain: Duchess Of Sussex NEVER Prepared For Royal Spotlight

Prior to her royal life, Meghan Markle has made a name for herself as the paralegal Rachel Zane from the 2011 drama television series "Suits."

Following her engagement with Prince Harry in November 2017, the actress announced that she will be departing from the show.

In her last episode, the show's writers made reference to her life as she was featured in the Season 7 finale wearing a wedding dress and walking down the aisle.

A few months after, Meghan and Prince Harry were announced as husband and wife on May 19, 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

However, despite her successful acting career in Hollywood, royal commentator Katie Nicholl claimed that Meghan's previous experience as a "B-list actress" did not help her prepare for the global spotlight of being in the British monarchy.

"I think what she encountered was almost impossible to prepare for and certainly her experience as a B-List actress wasn't going to stand her in [good] stead," Nicholl told the outlet 9Honey.

Many believed that the Duchess of Sussex would be able to handle the massive pressure that comes with the popularity of the royal family, but it turned out quite the opposite for the former actress.

The royal commentator also referred to the couple's controversial documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey." For what it's worth, the documentary showed the other side of Meghan as she bravely described that "it was hard" being in the royal family.

"As an actress, she was used to being photographed - she was famous in her own right before marrying into The Royal Family - but she's said herself there was this suggestion that she would be able to handle the press attention and find her way in the spotlight because of her previous experience," Nicholl added.

Nicholl also pointed out that it is noticeable in the documentary that Meghan was having a hard time finding herself in the monarchy.

On the other hand, the expert also made reference to Kate Middleton and her experience at the beginning of her time as a royal wife.

"I think it's fair to say Kate's had her own issues with the media, it's not always been a favorable spotlight on her," she added.

After the Sussexes announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, Meghan, Harry and their 1-year-old son Archie sought their independence in the United States.

According to multiple reports, the trio is currently living their post-royal life in the Beverly Hills mansion owned by entertainment mogul and "Madea" mastermind Tyler Perry.

The Daily Mail cited that the 22 acres Tuscan-style multi-million property has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, and sits on the top of a hill in an exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates gated community.

The couple also celebrated family milestones in Los Angeles such as baby Archie's first birthday and their second wedding anniversary.

