Royal Copycats: Prince William, Kate Middleton IMITATING Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Prince William and Kate Middleton just had a major update in their social media profiles for the first time in five years.

The couples' official Instagram and Twitter account changed their names on social media and used their royal titles "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" from their previous "Kensington Palace," though their social media handle remains as @KensingtonRoyal.

Earlier this month, the royal couple also gave a new look to their social media platforms with a new profile photo.

Duchess Kate and Prince William opted for a family photo taken during the "Clap for our Carers" or Clap for Key Workers campaign which was launched last March.

The royal couple posed outside their front door at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England together with their three kids -- Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and youngest son Prince Louis, 2 -- while they wore coordinating blue outfits.

Prince William, Duchess Kate Following The Lead Of The Sussexes?

With all these modifications in their social media, a royal expert claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is following the lead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who found success reaching a younger audience with their social media.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk that it reflects how Prince William and Kate wanted to be easily identified by carrying out their titles.

"It makes sense for younger royals to personalize social media so Twitter is immediately identified with individuals who are known to be royal rather than carry the name of a royal palace," Fitzwilliams said.

Fitzwilliams added that the Cambridges wanted their platforms to be more accessible and "approachable" to youth.

"They are aiming specifically for a younger audience, they have nearly 12 million followers on Instagram and nearly 2 million on Twitter and must have been advised that this was a good idea and made their accounts sound more approachable."

Royal No More

The Sussexes' inactive Instagram account had more than 11 million followers during their time as senior royals.

Unfortunately, Prince Harry and Meghan had to give up their Sussex Royal account following their resignation as working royals.

This was after the Queen banned the couple to use the word "royal" in their "branding."

With that, the couple has decided to follow Her Majesty's order and announced that they will not associate their title for their brands "in any territory post-spring 2020."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post Spring 2020. The trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed," their official statement reads.

It was previously reported that the former royals spent "tens of thousands of pounds" on their new Sussex Royal website, as well as their hugely popular Instagram account.

Moreover, the controversial couple had already sought to register the lucrative Sussex Royal as a global trademark for a range of items such as stationery, books, clothing, and teaching materials.

