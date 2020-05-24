Prince Harry Insulted: Meghan Markle Not 'Megxit' Mastermind

Meghan Markle did not decide Megxit. Shockingly, it was Prince Harry who made the decision, and Markle could not do anything but support it, even though she was the one being blamed for quite a while.

The couple's newest bombshell of a bibliography "Finding Freedom" revealed that contrary to what people and the media assumed, Prince Harry was the one who chose to quit the Royal Family and move oceans away.

Meghan Markle merely supported her husband's decision even though she knew it was going to be a shocking move. She even asked him several times if he was certain.

Speaking to the Sun, the source revealed that Prince Harry is even pissed off at the term "Megxit," because it made it seems that Meghan Markle decided to leave their senior royal roles, and Prince Harry was just a submissive husband who agreed to it all. He felt insulted the idea that the decision was being pinned on his wife solely when it was he who decided on the move in the first place.

The couple is currently isolating in the massive mansion of actor Tyler Perry, waiting out the pandemic, like many others. All this time though, since Megxit was decided, the public and the media had been hounding Meghan Markle for "her" decision to leave the royal and drag Harry into unemployment and many more other "misfortunes" in LA. The book clarifies Meghan Markle's name, so to speak.

Only if the book is honest, of course.

But then, there is no reason to doubt it, since the book, to be released on August 11, promised a lot of revelations that are "honest, up-close, and disarming." Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are described as a "confidential, influential, forward" people who have nothing to hide nor lie about.

A publishing source reportedly claimed that the reality is that Prince Harry had no choice but want to leave. The source did not why exactly but made it clear that it was Prince Harry who "wanted to move in the direction" and that he pondered about the move for over a year. Not only was it not Markle's choice, but it was also heavily assessed, and not just a spur-of-a-moment decision triggered by unwanted media attention and desire to be financially independent.

The trigger, however, would be yet revealed in the book.

Markle knew that the decision could prompt a lot of backlash and possible regrets, so while she was supportive of his choice, the publishing source revealed that she asked Harry if he was certain it was what he wanted, not just once, but repeatedly.

This now means that whatever hardships Prince Harry is experiencing right now, he brought it upon himself, and the public should not be adamant at painting Meghan Markle as the culprit. That is, if the reports of Prince Harry suffering and feeling isolated from his Royal family is true.

A recent report in the Telegraph somehow corroborated this story. According to a source, the Sussexes had been thinking about becoming financially independent since April 2019, nine months before they announced their decision. Now the public knows it's even earlier than that.

