Royal Danger: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry More Vulnerable in US than UK, Expert Says

A royal expert claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "more exposed than very before" after their big move to Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living rent-free in movie producer Tyler Perry's $18-million Hollywood mansion.

Despite thinking that the US was the one place they could live peacefully, as Prince Harry once said the "powerful force" of the press was the reason they stepped down, royal editor Katie Nicholl said that it would be no better.

Nicholl said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are actually "more exposed than ever before" after moving to the other side of the pond.

Speaking to Channel 5's "Harry and Meghan: Two Troubled Years," she said, "I think that now that they have moved thousands of miles away from home, that that Palace PR machine does not support them, they're more vulnerable."

Nicholl continued, "They're more at risk, and they're more exposed now more than ever."

Royal author Tom Quinn also suggested that Prince Harry would be "like a lost soul" and would find it challenging to be in the US.

"It will be far worse for Harry in America than Meghan Markle in England because he's not as tough as she is."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already erected 10-foot high fences to avoid prying eyes while they borrow Tyler's mansion.

This news comes after a photographer suggested that the Sussexes should drive a "beaten-up mini-van" to fool photographers.

Veteran photographer Mark Karloff, who has been taking pictures of celebrities for more than ten years, said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should change and downgrade their car to get rid of the snappers.

Speaking to the Daily Star Online, "A beaten-up mini-van is the way to go because no one looks at that. An undercover kind of decoy car, you know?"

According to Karloff, that's how several A-list stars do to avoid paparazzi.

Talking about Leonardo DiCaprio, the expert said, "He'll get his security out in his car, so you can't see who's in the car, so then when photographers go after that he comes out in a lower-end car."

"If I were in that position, I'd do the same thing. [DiCaprio] been elusive. He gets photographed probably once every month or so, but he's hard to find."

Since moving to Los Angeles, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have only been spotted a couple of times in Los Angeles.

Some reports recently surfaced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were eyeing the Malibu area or Pacific Palisades for their permanent US home.

Karloff laughed off their reported desire to move because the expert says they are just some of the most photographed areas in the city.

He was in disbelief, speaking to the Daily Star, "If you don't want to be seen and you don't want to be photographed, you are going to move to the biggest neighborhood where people get photographed?"

He continued that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving to that neighborhood is "ridiculous" if the couple wanted to live a private life, as it's not gated at all.

"There are 20 photographers right now in that neighborhood just circling doing laps, and they are shooting every celebrity that comes out of their home every day."

